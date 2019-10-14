Monday, October 14th

* Matthias et Maxime in theatres * Open Mic at Local Legend * Life drawing at the Montreal Art Centre * Modular Mondays at Eastern Bloc * Peaer play La Sotterenea

Happy. Thanksgiving y’all! It’s a holiday Monday, so before you head out, have a look at what’s open and closed today here, and consider these events:

See Xavier Dolan’s latest film Matthias et Maxime (a return to form, everyone is saying) on the big screen. Read more about the film here.

All are welcome to bring their vibes to Open Mic at Local Legend, where rockers, rappers, poets and musicians of all stripes can get up on the stage to entertain with provided gear (three songs per person), or simply lurk in the crowd and enjoy some food and cocktails. 3910 St-Laurent, kitchen 6–11 p.m., free entry

Griffintown’s Montreal Art Centre hosts its weekly Life Drawing class with a live model to inspire artists of all levels. 1844 William, 6:30–9 p.m., $10

BYO synths, samplers, drum machines, circuit-bent projects or even old-fashioned acoustic instruments to jam at Eastern Bloc’s weekly Modular Mondays meet-up. 7240 Clark, 7:30 p.m.

From Brooklyn, mathy indie rockers Peaer play la Sotterenea with openers local hardcore-influenced band Fer Sher and Avec Plaisir. 4848 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $ 12/$15