Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

May 2019

  • 2019
  • best bands in Montreal
  • Best of Montreal
  • Best of Montreal 2019
  • Best of MTL
  • Best of MTL 2019
  • Best of MTL results
  • Best restaurants in Montreal
  • Cult MTL
  • Montreal
  • Montreal bars
  • Montreal best restaurants
  • Montreal media
  • mtl
  • readers poll
  • survey

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Matthias & Maxime

to-do list

Monday, October 14th

by CultMTL

* Matthias et Maxime in theatres
* Open Mic at Local Legend
* Life drawing at the Montreal Art Centre
* Modular Mondays at Eastern Bloc
* Peaer play La Sotterenea

Happy. Thanksgiving y’all! It’s a holiday Monday, so before you head out, have a look at what’s open and closed today here, and consider these events:

See Xavier Dolan’s latest film Matthias et Maxime (a return to form, everyone is saying) on the big screen. Read more about the film here.

All are welcome to bring their vibes to Open Mic at Local Legend, where rockers, rappers, poets and musicians of all stripes can get up on the stage to entertain with provided gear (three songs per person), or simply lurk in the crowd and enjoy some food and cocktails. 3910 St-Laurent, kitchen 6–11 p.m., free entry

Griffintown’s Montreal Art Centre hosts its weekly Life Drawing class with a live model to inspire artists of all levels. 1844 William, 6:30–9 p.m., $10

BYO synths, samplers, drum machines, circuit-bent projects or even old-fashioned acoustic instruments to jam at Eastern Bloc’s weekly Modular Mondays meet-up. 7240 Clark, 7:30 p.m.

From Brooklyn, mathy indie rockers Peaer play la Sotterenea with openers local hardcore-influenced band Fer Sher and Avec Plaisir. 4848 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $ 12/$15