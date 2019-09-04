Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

May 2019

  • 2019
  • best bands in Montreal
  • Best of Montreal
  • Best of Montreal 2019
  • Best of MTL
  • Best of MTL 2019
  • Best of MTL results
  • Best restaurants in Montreal
  • Cult MTL
  • Montreal
  • Montreal bars
  • Montreal best restaurants
  • Montreal media
  • mtl
  • readers poll
  • survey

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

BANKS

to-do list

Wednesday, September 4

by CultMTL

* BANKS at MTelus
* Jane Corrigan’s Of the Air exhibition
* Cycles vernissage
* Dissections: Yoko Ono
* Datcha Wednesdays

See the “comic book impressionism” of young Canadian painter Jane Corrigan, whose first solo exhibition Of the Air opens today at Galerie Antoine Ertaskiran. 1892 Payette, 5-8 p.m., free

You could also check out the vernissage for Cycles, an exhibition of sculpture, drawings, collage and video by mixed media artist Philippe Caron Lefebvre. La maison de la culture Claude-Léveillée (911 Jean-Talon E.), 5:30–7:30 p.m., free

Three dancers and a musician will perform alongside the Yoko Ono art exhibition at Fondation Phi (followed by a bilingual discussion and refreshments) as part of the Dissections event series, which “aims to generate interdisciplinary dialogue and foster a renewed engagement with contemporary art.” 465 St-Jean, 7 p.m., free

American pop singer-songwriter BANKS (aka Jillian Rose Banks) performs at MTelus tonight, with openers Kevin Garrett and Lemin. 59 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $23.25

Montreal electronic music producers Jerico, Empress and Huilly Huile play Datcha Wednesdays’ “no house, no techno” night. 98 Laurier W., 11 p.m., price unlisted