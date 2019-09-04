Wednesday, September 4

* BANKS at MTelus * Jane Corrigan’s Of the Air exhibition * Cycles vernissage * Dissections: Yoko Ono * Datcha Wednesdays

See the “comic book impressionism” of young Canadian painter Jane Corrigan, whose first solo exhibition Of the Air opens today at Galerie Antoine Ertaskiran. 1892 Payette, 5-8 p.m., free

You could also check out the vernissage for Cycles, an exhibition of sculpture, drawings, collage and video by mixed media artist Philippe Caron Lefebvre. La maison de la culture Claude-Léveillée (911 Jean-Talon E.), 5:30–7:30 p.m., free

Three dancers and a musician will perform alongside the Yoko Ono art exhibition at Fondation Phi (followed by a bilingual discussion and refreshments) as part of the Dissections event series, which “aims to generate interdisciplinary dialogue and foster a renewed engagement with contemporary art.” 465 St-Jean, 7 p.m., free

American pop singer-songwriter BANKS (aka Jillian Rose Banks) performs at MTelus tonight, with openers Kevin Garrett and Lemin. 59 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $23.25

Montreal electronic music producers Jerico, Empress and Huilly Huile play Datcha Wednesdays’ “no house, no techno” night. 98 Laurier W., 11 p.m., price unlisted