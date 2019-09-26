Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

May 2019

  • 2019
  • best bands in Montreal
  • Best of Montreal
  • Best of Montreal 2019
  • Best of MTL
  • Best of MTL 2019
  • Best of MTL results
  • Best restaurants in Montreal
  • Cult MTL
  • Montreal
  • Montreal bars
  • Montreal best restaurants
  • Montreal media
  • mtl
  • readers poll
  • survey

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Celadon Collective at the Index-Design Circuit

to-do list

Thursday, September 26

by CultMTL

* POP Montreal day 2
* Index-Design Circuit
* Plateau/Mile End mayoral debate
* Out of the Box: Opening
Gordon Matta-Clark
* A Varning From Montreal festival

It’s day two of POP Montreal! Check out our festival highlights here.

The architecture and design industry’s big fall gathering Index-Design Circuit promises three days of activities, talks, installations, products, networking, parties and the spaces that make up the design circuit itself. While today’s events are for pros only, the circuit and other activities are open to the public on Friday and Saturday. 1499 William, 3–9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., free entry

There’s another election campaign going down at the moment, a battle to replace Luc Fernandez as mayor of the Plateau and Mile End. Today a public debate between the three candidates is happening at Aire Commune. 5705 de Gaspé, 12—1:30 p.m., free

At the CCA, check out the opening of the second installment of the Out of the Box exhibition series, dedicated to the writings, photographs, films, correspondence and select artworks of architect and conceptual artist Gordon Matta-Clark, produced between 1969 and 1978. A talk by curator Hila Peleg will be followed by a reception. 1920 Baile, 6:30 p.m., free

Today through Sunday, the lucky 13th edition of punk festival A Varning From Montreal promises three nights of searing DIY punk rock at Katacombes with some matinees at Turbo Haüs. Check the complete line-up here. 1635 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., $20/$25