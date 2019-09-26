Thursday, September 26

It’s day two of POP Montreal! Check out our festival highlights here.

The architecture and design industry’s big fall gathering Index-Design Circuit promises three days of activities, talks, installations, products, networking, parties and the spaces that make up the design circuit itself. While today’s events are for pros only, the circuit and other activities are open to the public on Friday and Saturday. 1499 William, 3–9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., free entry

There’s another election campaign going down at the moment, a battle to replace Luc Fernandez as mayor of the Plateau and Mile End. Today a public debate between the three candidates is happening at Aire Commune. 5705 de Gaspé, 12—1:30 p.m., free

At the CCA, check out the opening of the second installment of the Out of the Box exhibition series, dedicated to the writings, photographs, films, correspondence and select artworks of architect and conceptual artist Gordon Matta-Clark, produced between 1969 and 1978. A talk by curator Hila Peleg will be followed by a reception. 1920 Baile, 6:30 p.m., free

Today through Sunday, the lucky 13th edition of punk festival A Varning From Montreal promises three nights of searing DIY punk rock at Katacombes with some matinees at Turbo Haüs. Check the complete line-up here. 1635 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., $20/$25