Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

May 2019

Mavis Staples

to-do list

Sunday, September 29

by CultMTL

* Dime Live
* POP Montreal last night
* The Midnight Hour Tour
* SeeYouSound #3 dance party

The recently inaugurated Vans bowl by the Olympic Stadium is the place where skateboarding battle Dime live will see the biggest names in the sport do battle. 4549 Pierre-de-Coubertin/Pie-IX & Sherbrooke, 1–5 p.m., 

Among the bands playing this final night of POP Montreal, R&B/gospel singer Mavis Staples will honour the crowd at Théâtre Rialto with her legendary presence, with support from local contemporary soul artists Clerel and Hanorah. 5723 Parc, Sunday, 7:30 p.m., $50

Ali Shaheed Muhammad of A Tribe Called Quest and frequent Ghostface collaborator Adrian Younge have a new jazz project called the Midnight Hour, and tonight they’re playing Ausgang Plaza. See our interview with them here. 6524 St-Hubert, 8 p.m., $20/$25

At longtime Plateau lounge Blizzarts, Chicago techno/house DJ (and Dojostudio label head) Billy Dalessandro headlines the SeeYouSound #3 dance party, backed by locals Romeo Kardec and Cristobal Urbina. 3956A St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $6

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.