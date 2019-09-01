Sunday, September 1

* Parc Ex Apartment Crawl * Misstress Barbara and Deric Frey play Piknic Électronik/MEG festival * Kampai Garden all you can eat special * Hot Tramp Festival * Saudade & BAVSS Bar à Vinyle takeover * Exposé Noir party

See work by 11 artists and check out four readings at the Ex Collective’s Parc Ex Apartment Crawl. 8405 de l’Épée, 1–8 p.m.

In this weekend’s continuing four-day collaboration between Piknic Électronik and the MEG festival, Misstress Barbara and Deric Frey play the main stage today while Saudade and BAVSS bring the beats to the Boisé stage. Plaine des Jeux, Parc Jean-Drapeau, 2–10 p.m., $18.50

Highly Instagrammable downtown Asian resto-bar Kampai Garden is having an all you can eat special on dumplings and fried rice (and reasonably priced saké bombs to wash it all down), with music by DJs Lou Phelps, Ban Dudley and Six Months. 1616 Ste-Catherine W., 5 p.m.–1 a.m., $25

The Hot Tramp Festival continues at Diving Bell Social Club with an album launch by headliner Bodywash, Sorry Girls, Blue Odeur and Beige-À–Couleur. 3956 St-Laurent (3rd floor), 8 p.m., $10

Following their stint at Piknic, Saudade and BAVSS (aka Nico Sé and Seb Fauteux) are planning a Bar à Vinyle takeover of Pow Wow bar on St-Denis. Entry is free but smiles are mandatory. 4459 St-Denis, 10 p.m., free

The dancefloor at Studio Notre-Dame is sure to be raging tonight as the holiday weekend Exposé Noir party gathers some serious techno talent, including U.K. headliner Rebekah. Check the full line-up here. 500 Alphonse D. Roy, 10 p.m., $40.50

