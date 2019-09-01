Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

May 2019

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Saudade

to-do list

Sunday, September 1

by CultMTL

* Parc Ex Apartment Crawl
* Misstress Barbara and Deric Frey play Piknic Électronik/MEG festival
* Kampai Garden all you can eat special
* Hot Tramp Festival
* Saudade & BAVSS Bar à Vinyle takeover
* Exposé Noir party

See work by 11 artists and check out four readings at the Ex Collective’s Parc Ex Apartment Crawl. 8405 de l’Épée, 1–8 p.m.

In this weekend’s continuing four-day collaboration between Piknic Électronik and the MEG festival, Misstress Barbara and Deric Frey play the main stage today while Saudade and BAVSS bring the beats to the Boisé stage. Plaine des Jeux, Parc Jean-Drapeau, 2–10 p.m., $18.50

Highly Instagrammable downtown Asian resto-bar Kampai Garden is having an all you can eat special on dumplings and fried rice (and reasonably priced saké bombs to wash it all down), with music by DJs Lou Phelps, Ban Dudley and Six Months. 1616 Ste-Catherine W., 5 p.m.–1 a.m., $25

The Hot Tramp Festival continues at Diving Bell Social Club with an album launch by headliner Bodywash, Sorry Girls, Blue Odeur and Beige-À–Couleur. 3956 St-Laurent (3rd floor), 8 p.m., $10

Following their stint at Piknic, Saudade and BAVSS (aka Nico Sé and Seb Fauteux) are planning a Bar à Vinyle takeover of Pow Wow bar on St-Denis. Entry is free but smiles are mandatory. 4459 St-Denis, 10 p.m., free

The dancefloor at Studio Notre-Dame is sure to be raging tonight as the holiday weekend Exposé Noir party gathers some serious techno talent, including U.K. headliner Rebekah. Check the full line-up here500 Alphonse D. Roy, 10 p.m., $40.50