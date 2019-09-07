Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

Recent issue

May 2019

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Bud Rice

to-do list

Saturday, September 7

by CultMTL

* Papier Marché: Art Print & Literary Sale
* CCA Garage Sale
* Confabulation (MTL) presents: Ritual
* Bud Rice plays Petit Campus
* Glitter Bomb dance party

Check out the Papier Marché: Art Print & Literary Sale, where 40 independent artists and writers will be selling their books, posters, comics, prints, zines and more. 4301 St-Denis, 12–6 p.m., free

The CCA’s biannual garage sale is happening this afternoon, featuring a wide array of objects gathered for their exhibitions. 1920 Baile, 2 p.m., free entry

Autobiographical storytelling showcase Confabulation launches their 10th season at Centaur Theatre with seven storytellers exploring the theme of Ritual. 453 St-François-Xavier, 8 p.m., $16/$13 students & seniors

Montreal rock- and soul-inspired singer-songwriter Bud Rice launches his new record Piece of Heaven at Petit Campus with opener Brittany Kennell. 57 Prince-Arthur E., 8 p.m., $15/$20 with a copy of the record

Queer dance party Glitter Bomb goes off at Bar le Ritz with drag performers including Wendy Warhol and your DJ/hosts Awwful and Jeffany. 179 Jean-Talon W., 11 p.m., $10/PWYC

