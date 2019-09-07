Saturday, September 7

Check out the Papier Marché: Art Print & Literary Sale, where 40 independent artists and writers will be selling their books, posters, comics, prints, zines and more. 4301 St-Denis, 12–6 p.m., free

The CCA’s biannual garage sale is happening this afternoon, featuring a wide array of objects gathered for their exhibitions. 1920 Baile, 2 p.m., free entry

Autobiographical storytelling showcase Confabulation launches their 10th season at Centaur Theatre with seven storytellers exploring the theme of Ritual. 453 St-François-Xavier, 8 p.m., $16/$13 students & seniors

Montreal rock- and soul-inspired singer-songwriter Bud Rice launches his new record Piece of Heaven at Petit Campus with opener Brittany Kennell. 57 Prince-Arthur E., 8 p.m., $15/$20 with a copy of the record

Queer dance party Glitter Bomb goes off at Bar le Ritz with drag performers including Wendy Warhol and your DJ/hosts Awwful and Jeffany. 179 Jean-Talon W., 11 p.m., $10/PWYC

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.