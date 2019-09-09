Monday, September 9

Today through next Monday, Sept. 15, the sixth annual YUL EAT festival will gather epicureans, gourmets and foodies of all stripes. Its components include food and drink masterclasses at various restaurants and bars as well as the Place des Festivals in the Quartier des Spectacles, the Parcours Gourmand (Grand Tasting) at the SAT and a series of special events with well-known local and international chefs.

Social media personality Ponto — an animated orange cone whose Instagram account always fares well in our Best of MTL poll — launches Volume 1 of a book of webcomic adventures. The event is taking place at MR-63 in Griffintown, site of a bunch of old metro cars. Peel and Ottawa, 5–8 p.m., free

The Quebec Drama Federation presents its fall calendar launch, a free preview of a range of English theatre productions to come. Centaur Theatre (453 St-François-Xavier), 6:30 p.m., free

Tonight at l’Astral, you could check out San Francisco folk-rock act Sun Kil Moon, led by Mark Kozelek, who released their 10th album, I Also Want to Die in New Orleans, this year. 305 Ste-Catherine W., 8 p.m., $37.75

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.