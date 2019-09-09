Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

May 2019

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Ponto

to-do list

Monday, September 9

by CultMTL

* YUL EAT Festival
* Ponto Volume 1 Launch Party
* Quebec Drama Federation Fall Calendar Launch!
* Sun Kil Moon at l’Astral

Today through next Monday, Sept. 15, the sixth annual YUL EAT festival will gather epicureans, gourmets and foodies of all stripes. Its components include food and drink masterclasses at various restaurants and bars as well as the Place des Festivals in the Quartier des Spectacles, the Parcours Gourmand (Grand Tasting) at the SAT and a series of special events with well-known local and international chefs.

Social media personality Ponto — an animated orange cone whose Instagram account always fares well in our Best of MTL poll — launches Volume 1 of a book of webcomic adventures. The event is taking place at MR-63 in Griffintown, site of a bunch of old metro cars. Peel and Ottawa, 5–8 p.m., free

The Quebec Drama Federation presents its fall calendar launch, a free preview of a range of English theatre productions to come. Centaur Theatre (453 St-François-Xavier), 6:30 p.m., free

Tonight at l’Astral, you could check out San Francisco folk-rock act Sun Kil Moon, led by Mark Kozelek, who released their 10th album, I Also Want to Die in New Orleans, this year. 305 Ste-Catherine W., 8 p.m., $37.75

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.