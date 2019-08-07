Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

May 2019

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

VR Cinema: Short Films on Canvas at the Phi Centre

to-do list

Wednesday, August 7

by CultMTL

* VR Cinema: Short Films on Canvas at the Phi Centre
* Weinplatz at Alexandraplatz
* Extreme Rock Paper Scissors tournament at Aire Commune
* L Nights at Datcha
* Barber of Seville screening at Parc Jean-Brillant

Check out five virtual reality films at Phi Centre’s VR Cinema: Short Films on Canvas. 407 St-Pierre, every hour from 1 to 7 p.m., $16.50/$13.50/$12.50

While the summer’s still hot, take an opportunity to visit seasonal Mile Ex bar Alexandraplatz on their weekly natural wine night Weinplatz. 6731 Esplanade, 4–7 p.m., free entry

Bring your dexterous hands and a sense of humour to Aire Commune for an Extreme Rock Paper Scissors tournament, where the prizes range from a Roch Voisine best-of CD to $250 cash. 5705 de Gaspé, 5–8 p.m., free

The organizers of L Nights at Mile End nightclub Datcha encourage calling in sick to work tomorrow in the name of partying. Expect music from DJ LOD, a terrasse and pizza served early in the night. 98 Laurier W., 6 p.m.–3 a.m., free before 11 p.m./$5

Opera in the park? Rossini’s Barber of Seville is on at Parc Jean-Brillant in Côte-des-Neiges. Decelles  & Swail, 7 p.m., free