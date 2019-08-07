Wednesday, August 7

* VR Cinema: Short Films on Canvas at the Phi Centre * Weinplatz at Alexandraplatz * Extreme Rock Paper Scissors tournament at Aire Commune * L Nights at Datcha * Barber of Seville screening at Parc Jean-Brillant

VR Cinema: Short Films on Canvas at the Phi Centre

Check out five virtual reality films at Phi Centre’s VR Cinema: Short Films on Canvas. 407 St-Pierre, every hour from 1 to 7 p.m., $16.50/$13.50/$12.50

While the summer’s still hot, take an opportunity to visit seasonal Mile Ex bar Alexandraplatz on their weekly natural wine night Weinplatz. 6731 Esplanade, 4–7 p.m., free entry

Bring your dexterous hands and a sense of humour to Aire Commune for an Extreme Rock Paper Scissors tournament, where the prizes range from a Roch Voisine best-of CD to $250 cash. 5705 de Gaspé, 5–8 p.m., free

The organizers of L Nights at Mile End nightclub Datcha encourage calling in sick to work tomorrow in the name of partying. Expect music from DJ LOD, a terrasse and pizza served early in the night. 98 Laurier W., 6 p.m.–3 a.m., free before 11 p.m./$5

Opera in the park? Rossini’s Barber of Seville is on at Parc Jean-Brillant in Côte-des-Neiges. Decelles & Swail, 7 p.m., free