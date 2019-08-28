Wednesday, August 28

Enjoy Mile Ex bar Alexandraplatz while you still can. Tonight’s event Bierplatz features beer from Vices&Versa. 6731 Esplanade, 4 p.m.–12 a.m.

Federico Fellini’s Les Vitelloni screens at Théâtre Outremont as part of the Film’s de Notre Vie series. 1248 Bernard, 4 p.m., $10

Janette King and Hua Li kick off the inaugural edition of Hot Tramp Fest at Diving Bell Social Club. Bonus: there will be live painting and free beer. 3956 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., $25

Get a dose of existential rock with Montreal’s Crabe, who are playing Quai des Brumes tonight with fellow locals Juss and Gulfer, with special guests Fuckukaliss. 4481 St-Denis, 9:30 p.m., price unlisted (likely cheap)

