Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

May 2019

to-do list

Wednesday, August 28

by CultMTL

* Bierplatz
* Les Vitelloni screening
* Hot Tramp Fest
* Crabe show with Juss, Gulfer and Fuckukaliss

Enjoy Mile Ex bar Alexandraplatz while you still can. Tonight’s event Bierplatz features beer from Vices&Versa. 6731 Esplanade, 4 p.m.–12 a.m.

Federico Fellini’s Les Vitelloni screens at Théâtre Outremont as part of the Film’s de Notre Vie series. 1248 Bernard, 4 p.m., $10

Janette King and Hua Li kick off the inaugural edition of Hot Tramp Fest at Diving Bell Social Club. Bonus: there will be live painting and free beer. 3956 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., $25

Get a dose of existential rock with Montreal’s Crabe, who are playing Quai des Brumes tonight with fellow locals Juss and Gulfer, with special guests Fuckukaliss. 4481 St-Denis, 9:30 p.m., price unlisted (likely cheap)

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.