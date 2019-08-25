Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

May 2019

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Memento

to-do list

Sunday, August 25

by CultMTL

* Piknic Électronik
* MUTEK free show
* Requiem for a Dream screening
* Memento screening
* Comedy Confessional

The MUTEK festival edition of Piknic Électronik features U.S. techno brother duo Octave One live along with Canadian techno wiz Mike Shannon, Montrealer Bamboo Hermann and more. Parc Jean-Drapeau’s Plaine des Jeux, 2–9:30 p.m., $18.50

Also at MUTEK, Dandy Jack and the Sniffing Orchestra, Gabriel Rei, Ohm Hourani and V.ictor play the free outdoor stage on the Place des Arts esplanade. By 175 Ste-Catherine W., 3–10 p.m., free

If you’ve never seen Darren Aronofsky’s all-star clusterfuck Requiem for a Dream (2000), head to Cinéma du Parc and brace yourself for some sick shit. 3575 Parc, 2:30 p.m., $13/$11.50

Another classic from the year 2000, Christopher Nolan’s Memento, is screening tonight at Théâtre Outremont. 1248 Bernard, 7:30 p.m., $10

The eighth edition of Comedy Confessional is going down at McKibbin’s Pub on Bishop, featuring seven comics including Aba Atlas, Darren Henwood and Viveth K. See the full line-up here. 1426 Bishop, 8 p.m., $5

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.