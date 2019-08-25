Sunday, August 25

The MUTEK festival edition of Piknic Électronik features U.S. techno brother duo Octave One live along with Canadian techno wiz Mike Shannon, Montrealer Bamboo Hermann and more. Parc Jean-Drapeau’s Plaine des Jeux, 2–9:30 p.m., $18.50

Also at MUTEK, Dandy Jack and the Sniffing Orchestra, Gabriel Rei, Ohm Hourani and V.ictor play the free outdoor stage on the Place des Arts esplanade. By 175 Ste-Catherine W., 3–10 p.m., free

If you’ve never seen Darren Aronofsky’s all-star clusterfuck Requiem for a Dream (2000), head to Cinéma du Parc and brace yourself for some sick shit. 3575 Parc, 2:30 p.m., $13/$11.50

Another classic from the year 2000, Christopher Nolan’s Memento, is screening tonight at Théâtre Outremont. 1248 Bernard, 7:30 p.m., $10

The eighth edition of Comedy Confessional is going down at McKibbin’s Pub on Bishop, featuring seven comics including Aba Atlas, Darren Henwood and Viveth K. See the full line-up here. 1426 Bishop, 8 p.m., $5

