Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

May 2019

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Pride Parade

to-do list

Sunday, August 18

by CultMTL

* Pride Parade
* Queer Between the Covers Bookfair
* Jackalope
* Piknic Électronik
* Film Noir au Canal

On this final day of Pride 2019, Pervers/Cité presents the Queer Between the Covers Bookfair takes place at the Centre communautaire de loisirs Sainte-Catherine d’Alexandrie. 1700 Atateken (fka Amherst), 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

The third and final day of Jackalope, which sells itself as “the world cup of men’s and women’s skateboarding,” goes down today at Parc Olympique, with additional competitions for teens, fixed gear bike demos, live music, shopping, food and more. Check the details here. 4549 Pierre-de-Coubertin, 12–10 p.m., $25

Montreal Pride wraps up for another year with the loud, proud, flamboyant parade, showcasing Montreal’s brand of fierté. The 36th annual event will roll through downtown and break for a moment of silence at 2:30 p.m. Réné-Levesque from Metcalfe to Alexandre de Sève, 1 p.m

British DJ Denis Sulta and the USA’s DJ Stingray play Piknic Électronik today, backed by locals 00:AM DJs, Mandy, D. Tiffany and DJ Frog. Plains des Jeux, Parc Jean-Drapeau (1 Circuit Gilles Villeneuve), 2–9:30 p.m., $16/$18.50

Film Noir au Canal goes new(ish) school tonight with a screening of Quentin Tarantino’s stone cold classic Pulp Fiction, preceded by a performance by the Grindhouse Collective. St-Patrick Square (St-Patrick & Wellington), music at 6:30 p.m., film at 8:05 p.m.

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.