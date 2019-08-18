Sunday, August 18

On this final day of Pride 2019, Pervers/Cité presents the Queer Between the Covers Bookfair takes place at the Centre communautaire de loisirs Sainte-Catherine d’Alexandrie. 1700 Atateken (fka Amherst), 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

The third and final day of Jackalope, which sells itself as “the world cup of men’s and women’s skateboarding,” goes down today at Parc Olympique, with additional competitions for teens, fixed gear bike demos, live music, shopping, food and more. Check the details here. 4549 Pierre-de-Coubertin, 12–10 p.m., $25

Montreal Pride wraps up for another year with the loud, proud, flamboyant parade, showcasing Montreal’s brand of fierté. The 36th annual event will roll through downtown and break for a moment of silence at 2:30 p.m. Réné-Levesque from Metcalfe to Alexandre de Sève, 1 p.m

British DJ Denis Sulta and the USA’s DJ Stingray play Piknic Électronik today, backed by locals 00:AM DJs, Mandy, D. Tiffany and DJ Frog. Plains des Jeux, Parc Jean-Drapeau (1 Circuit Gilles Villeneuve), 2–9:30 p.m., $16/$18.50

Film Noir au Canal goes new(ish) school tonight with a screening of Quentin Tarantino’s stone cold classic Pulp Fiction, preceded by a performance by the Grindhouse Collective. St-Patrick Square (St-Patrick & Wellington), music at 6:30 p.m., film at 8:05 p.m.

