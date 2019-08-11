Sunday, August 11

Today’s edition of Piknic Électronik promises beats by British DJ Dusky, Brame & Hamo and Maxime Dangles from France, among others. Parc Jean-Drapeau’s Plaine des Jeux, 2–9:30 p.m., $18.70

Quai des Brumes hosts a lo-fi 5à7 performance with Montreal singer-songwriter Jesse Mac Cormack. 4481 St-Denis, 5 p.m., PWYC

Film Noir au Canal screens a contemporary movie for once, namely neo-noir Roche Papier Ciseaux, the 2013 film by Quebec’s Yan Lanouette Turgeon. After a musical performance by trumpet player Bertrand Margelidon, the director will present the film, which is being shown in French with English subtitles. Square Saint-Patrick (Wellington & St-Patrick), 7:15 p.m., free

Out east in Hochelaga, the Divas d’Hochelaga Dance Party is back at Blockhaus for a third edition, by popular demand. DJ Super Taste will be delivering tunes by the likes of Mitsou, Marjo, Madonna, Gaga and Beyoncé. 3328 Ontario E., 10 p.m., $8