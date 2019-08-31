Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

May 2019

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Taco Fest MTL

to-do list

Saturday, August 31

by CultMTL

* Taco Fest
* Uncalled For Montreal Improv
* Mad Max Fury Road screening
* Mezz Block Party

Down in the Old Port, Taco Fest begins today and runs through Monday, with Montreal chefs preparing all sorts of Mexican dishes along with cocktails. There will also be a hot sauce tasting station, an actual mariachi band, salsa lessons and more. Jacques Cartier Pier, 11 a.m.–11 p.m., $9.95 entry (purchase online for specific entry times and stay as long as you want), tacos start at $3.48

Veteran improv troupe Uncalled For lays down an hour of comedy as part of Montreal Improv’s 11th anniversary. 3697 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $8/$10

The Films de Notre Vie series at Théâtre Outremont continues with the black & chrome version of George Miller’s awesome post-apocalyptic action movie Mad Max Fury Road (2015). 1248 Bernard, 8:45 p.m., $10

The Mezz Block Party at Ausgang Plaza gathers sweet local DJs including Shash’U and Godfather D, hosts Eddy King and Imposs, the Chocolate Jungle dancers and more. 6524 St-Hubert, 9 p.m., $20/$25