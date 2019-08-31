Saturday, August 31

Down in the Old Port, Taco Fest begins today and runs through Monday, with Montreal chefs preparing all sorts of Mexican dishes along with cocktails. There will also be a hot sauce tasting station, an actual mariachi band, salsa lessons and more. Jacques Cartier Pier, 11 a.m.–11 p.m., $9.95 entry (purchase online for specific entry times and stay as long as you want), tacos start at $3.48

Veteran improv troupe Uncalled For lays down an hour of comedy as part of Montreal Improv’s 11th anniversary. 3697 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $8/$10

The Films de Notre Vie series at Théâtre Outremont continues with the black & chrome version of George Miller’s awesome post-apocalyptic action movie Mad Max Fury Road (2015). 1248 Bernard, 8:45 p.m., $10

The Mezz Block Party at Ausgang Plaza gathers sweet local DJs including Shash’U and Godfather D, hosts Eddy King and Imposs, the Chocolate Jungle dancers and more. 6524 St-Hubert, 9 p.m., $20/$25