Saturday, August 3

* Osheaga Day 2 * Matsuri Japon festival * Grand Pique-Nique Gothique * Taboo at PY1 * Moonshine with DJ Windows 98, Pierre Kwenders and more

The Matsuri Japon festival celebrates Japanese culture with LOADS of food, music, dance, games, martial arts demonstrations, crafts, language workshops and more! Check out the complete schedule here. 8155 Rousselot, 11 a.m.–8 p.m.

Day two of Osheaga promises spectacular acts including headliner Chemical Brothers, Janelle Monáe, Schoolboy Q, Sofi Tukker, U.S. Girls and Bülow. 1 Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve (Ile Ste-Hélène), 12–11 p.m., day tickets $125/$235 Gold Pass/$500 Platinum Pass

Don your blackest duds for the annual Grand Pique-Nique Gothique by the mountain, with music, games and vendors of all kinds set up on site. BYO lanterns if you want to hang out after dark (and who wouldn’t?). Rachel & Parc, 3–11 p.m., free entry

Old Port event space PY1 invites party people to Taboo, “an adult playground, a garden of curiosity, a sensual exploration of human desire.” Music by M. Bootyspoon and Kane O, visuals by Remoz. Clock Tower Pier, 11 p.m., $28

The monthly Moonshine afterhours party goes into overdrive tonight with guest DJs including Foreigner, Bambii, Windows 98 and Pierre Kwenders rocking Afro electro, deep house, club, baile funk and coupé décalé. Secret location, 11 p.m.–6 a.m., $10/$15/$20

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.