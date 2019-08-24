Saturday, August 24

Bring some food to eat and/or share, along with some gently used clean clothes, to the Queer Community Picnic and Clothing Swap at Parc Lafontaine. Avenue du Parc Lafontaine & Napoleon, 12–5 p.m., free

Check out the final Alexandraplatz Night Market of the season — and probably forever, as the bar will soon change hands and won’t be the same again — with Foxtrott leading the DJ pack, food and drink and loads of vendors selling all kinds of stuff. Check out the details here. 6731 Esplanade, 2–11 p.m.

If you’re itching to dance to music by artists like Bowie, the Clash, Arcade Fire, the Smiths and Prince, Bar le Ritz will be the site of London Calling: Indie Rock Punk New Wave Dance Party. 179 Jean-Talon W., 11 p.m., $10

Temple Records’ Zemple Zound Zystem comes to Datcha, with Adam Feingold, M Salaciak and R Weng “playing the songs nobody wants to hear!” 98 Laurier W., 11 p.m., price unlisted

Way downtown, underground house/techno club Levant welcomes Frankie Teardrop and DJ/producer Regularfantasy. 1583 St-Laurent, $5 before midnight/$10

