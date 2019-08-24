Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

May 2019

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Alexandraplatz market

to-do list

Saturday, August 24

by CultMTL

* Queer Community Picnic and Clothing Swap
* Alexandraplatz Night Market
* London Calling Dance Party
* Zemple Zound Zystem
* Frankie Teardrop & Regularfantasy at Levant

Bring some food to eat and/or share, along with some gently used clean clothes, to the Queer Community Picnic and Clothing Swap at Parc Lafontaine. Avenue du Parc Lafontaine & Napoleon, 12–5 p.m., free

Check out the final Alexandraplatz Night Market of the season — and probably forever, as the bar will soon change hands and won’t be the same again — with Foxtrott leading the DJ pack, food and drink and loads of vendors selling all kinds of stuff. Check out the details here. 6731 Esplanade, 2–11 p.m.

If you’re itching to dance to music by artists like Bowie, the Clash, Arcade Fire, the Smiths and Prince, Bar le Ritz will be the site of London Calling: Indie Rock Punk New Wave Dance Party. 179 Jean-Talon W., 11 p.m., $10

Temple Records’ Zemple Zound Zystem comes to Datcha, with Adam Feingold, M Salaciak and R Weng “playing the songs nobody wants to hear!” 98 Laurier W., 11 p.m., price unlisted

Way downtown, underground house/techno club Levant welcomes Frankie Teardrop and DJ/producer Regularfantasy. 1583 St-Laurent, $5 before midnight/$10

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.