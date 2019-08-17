Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

May 2019

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Debby Friday

to-do list

Saturday, August 17

by CultMTL

* YES Montreal’s What the Pop!
* Clothing pop-ups
* Tinder Tales at the Diving Bell Social Club
* Debby Friday at la Vitrola
* Camel Toe party at Ausgang Plaza

Recurring pop-up art boutique What the Pop holds its Old Montreal edition at Café des Arts. 200-350 St-Paul 11a.m., free entry

Speaking of pop-ups, anyone in the market for new clothes of the somewhat flamboyant variety could check out Dare to Be the Star on Mont-Royal or Vintage Pride on Parc.

Montreal comics share their real and ridiculous dating stories in Tinder Tales, live at the Diving Bell Social Club. 3956 St-Laurent (3rd floor), 9 p.m., $15

Experimental hip hop/punk artist Debby Friday launches her album Death Drive at la Vitrola, with openers Petra Glynt and Jerico. 4602 St-Laurent, 9:30 p.m., $10/$13

For an off-Pride party on the BIPOC as well as LGBTQ2 tip, Camel Toe brings together some fine talent at Ausgang Plaza, including NYC’s Cakes da Killa and DJs Bamboo Hermann and Nino Brown. 6524 St-Hubert, 10 p.m., $10 before midnight/$15

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.