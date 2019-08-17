Saturday, August 17

* YES Montreal’s What the Pop! * Clothing pop-ups * Tinder Tales at the Diving Bell Social Club * Debby Friday at la Vitrola * Camel Toe party at Ausgang Plaza

Recurring pop-up art boutique What the Pop holds its Old Montreal edition at Café des Arts. 200-350 St-Paul 11a.m., free entry

Speaking of pop-ups, anyone in the market for new clothes of the somewhat flamboyant variety could check out Dare to Be the Star on Mont-Royal or Vintage Pride on Parc.

Montreal comics share their real and ridiculous dating stories in Tinder Tales, live at the Diving Bell Social Club. 3956 St-Laurent (3rd floor), 9 p.m., $15

Experimental hip hop/punk artist Debby Friday launches her album Death Drive at la Vitrola, with openers Petra Glynt and Jerico. 4602 St-Laurent, 9:30 p.m., $10/$13

For an off-Pride party on the BIPOC as well as LGBTQ2 tip, Camel Toe brings together some fine talent at Ausgang Plaza, including NYC’s Cakes da Killa and DJs Bamboo Hermann and Nino Brown. 6524 St-Hubert, 10 p.m., $10 before midnight/$15

