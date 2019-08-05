Osheaga 2019 in pictures

See a few dozen acts who played the festival over the weekend, and some of the crowds who filled Parc Jean-Drapeau with good energy for three awesome days.

After two years on the adjoining Île Notre-Dame, the 14th edition of Osheaga brought 130,000 party people back to the original festival site — the newly renovated “Espace 67” area of Parc Jean-Drapeau (fka Île Ste-Hélène) — from Aug. 2 to 4 to rock out and get down to a wide range of pop, rock, hip hop and electronic artists including headliners the Lumineers, Chemical Brothers and Childish Gambino.

Unfortunately, the latter act — actor Donald Glover’s rapper alias, who closed the festival last night with a spectacular set — did not allow photography, but here’s a look at a few dozen other acts who played over the weekend, and some of the crowds who filled the island with good energy for three awesome days: