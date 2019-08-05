Who we are...

Rosalia. Photos by Cindy Lopez

Shows

Osheaga 2019 in pictures

by CultMTL

See a few dozen acts who played the festival over the weekend, and some of the crowds who filled Parc Jean-Drapeau with good energy for three awesome days.

After two years on the adjoining Île Notre-Dame, the 14th edition of Osheaga brought 130,000 party people back to the original festival site — the newly renovated “Espace 67” area of Parc Jean-Drapeau (fka Île Ste-Hélène) — from Aug. 2 to 4 to rock out and get down to a wide range of pop, rock, hip hop and electronic artists including headliners the Lumineers, Chemical Brothers and Childish Gambino.

Unfortunately, the latter act — actor Donald Glover’s rapper alias, who closed the festival last night with a spectacular set — did not allow photography, but here’s a look at a few dozen other acts who played over the weekend, and some of the crowds who filled the island with good energy for three awesome days:

  • image 39tameimpala-jpg
  • image 3jpegmafia-jpg
  • image 21janellemonae-jpg
  • image 2stpaulandthebrokenbones-jpg
  • image 17youngthug-jpg
  • image 29fontainesdc-jpg
  • image 9flume-jpg
  • image 38tameimpala-jpg
  • image 19osheagacrowd-jpg
  • image 33koffee-jpg
  • image 5rosalia-jpg
  • image 40tameimpala-jpg
  • image 26chemicalbrothers-jpg
  • image 41osheagacrowd-jpg
  • image 12charlottedewitte-jpg
  • image 31macdemarco-jpg
  • image 37osheagacrowd-jpg
  • image 20janellemonae-jpg
  • image 28jerico-jpg
  • image 23osheagasign-jpg
  • image 36kaytranadacrowd-jpg
  • image 16kingprincess-jpg
  • image 11ouri-jpg
  • image 13usgirls-jpg
  • image 32osheagacrowd-jpg
  • image 43theblackmadonna-jpg
  • image 4denzelcurry-jpg
  • image 44childishgambinocrowd-jpg
  • image 18schoolboyq-jpg
  • image 10kurtvileandtheviolators-jpg
  • image 1nayaali-jpg
  • image 30taylorbennett-jpg
  • image 42skimasktheslumpgod-jpg
  • image 6interpol-jpg
  • image 34kaytranada-jpg
  • image 15saba-jpg
  • image 27mallrat-jpg
  • image 15chemicalbrothers-jpg
  • image 35osheagacrowd-jpg
  • image 16osheaganightcrowd-jpg
  • image 25beachhouse-jpg
  • image 22janellemonae-jpg
  • image 7mickjenkins-jpg
  • image 14anemone-jpg
  • image 24sofitukker-jpg
  • image 8guccimane-jpg