Monday, August 5

* Marianne and Leonard at Cinéma du Parc * Iron Maiden play the Bell Centre * Iron Maiden pre-show at Piranha Bar * Julien Julien and San James play Quai des Brumes

Filmmaker Nick Brloomfield has made his career on making documentaries about musical couples — Kurt and Courtney, Biggie and Tupac and so on. His latest is Marianne and Leonard, a film that focuses on the relationship between Leonard Cohen and his most famous muse. Cinéma du Parc (3575 Parc), 12 and 9:15 p.m., $13/$11.50 seniors/$10 youth 14–21

Metal legends Iron Maiden play the Bell Centre with openers the Raven Age, but tickets may be hard to come by — you could try your luck here. (1909 Avenue des Canadiens de Montréal, 7:30 p.m., sold out, price unknown

Whether you’re going to the show or not, there’s also an Iron Maiden pre-show party happening at Piranha Bar. 680 Ste-Catherine W., 4–8 p.m., free

Fans of alternative pop might want to check out Montreal acts Julien Julien and San James, playing the intimate Plateau venue Quai des Brumes tonight. 4481 St-Denis, 9:30 p.m., $10

