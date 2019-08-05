Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

May 2019

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Marianne and Leonard

to-do list

Monday, August 5

by CultMTL

* Marianne and Leonard at Cinéma du Parc
* Iron Maiden play the Bell Centre
* Iron Maiden pre-show at Piranha Bar
* Julien Julien and San James play Quai des Brumes

Filmmaker Nick Brloomfield has made his career on making documentaries about musical couples — Kurt and Courtney, Biggie and Tupac and so on. His latest is Marianne and Leonard, a film that focuses on the relationship between Leonard Cohen and his most famous muse. Cinéma du Parc (3575 Parc), 12 and 9:15 p.m., $13/$11.50 seniors/$10 youth 14–21

Metal legends Iron Maiden play the Bell Centre with openers the Raven Age, but tickets may be hard to come by — you could try your luck here. (1909 Avenue des Canadiens de Montréal, 7:30 p.m., sold out, price unknown

Whether you’re going to the show or not, there’s also an Iron Maiden pre-show party happening at Piranha Bar. 680 Ste-Catherine W., 4–8 p.m., free

Fans of alternative pop might want to check out Montreal acts Julien Julien and San James, playing the intimate Plateau venue Quai des Brumes tonight. 4481 St-Denis, 9:30 p.m., $10

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.