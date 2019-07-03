Wednesday, July 3

* Petite-Patrie Paarty * Double vernissage at Galerie Simon Blais * Children of Chemistry at Parc Lafontaine * Music Is My Sanctuary at Pied-de-Courant * Jazz Fest MLice at Turbo Haus

A handful of neighbourhood fashion outlets are organizing the first ever Petite-Patrie Party. The main event takes place at Betina Lou boutique, with the work of artist Catherine Potvin on display and a DJ set by Tignasse. Neighbouring shops on Beaubien are also participating, with discounts on their wares. For a full list, check here. 6510 Henri-Julien, 5 p.m., no cover

Check out a double vernissage for exhibitions by artists Marc Séguin (Ghost Lights [feu-follet]) and Julie Ouellet (Les lignes fantômes) at Mile End’s Galerie Simon Blais. 5420 St-Laurent #100, 6–8 p.m., free

Choreographer Sébastien Provencher proposes an alternative take on masculinity in his piece Children of Chemistry, being performed in the Parc la Fontaine green space between Théâtre de Verdure (temporarily closed for renovations) and the Espace la Fontaine bistro. Papineau & Rachel, 7 p.m., free

Music Is My Sanctuary founder DJ Lexis is doing a set featuring music that recalls childhood films to accompany tonight’s Fireworks competition. This is going down at Village au Pied-du-Courant. Food trucks by Queen B and Dim Sum Montreal will also be on site. 2100 Notre-Dame E., 7 p.m., free

Turbo Haüs is hosting a special Jazz Fest edition of their regular Mercredi Live jam session featuring the Alex Dion Quintet. As always, the public is invited to bring their instruments and join in. 2040 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $5

