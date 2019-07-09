Tuesday, July 9

* Music on Paper at Station 16 * FounderFuel at New City Gas * Double book launch at the Word * Racket Man at Barfly * Cinéma Urbain: Eraserhead

If you haven’t had a chance, check out Osheaga’s art expo Music on Paper at Station 16 Gallery. Ten artists who produce posters for music events from around the world have their work on display. 3523 St-Laurent, 9 a.m.–7 p.m.

The entrepreneurial set may be interested in the FounderFuel event taking place at New City Gas. Eight Canadian start-ups will pitch their ideas, followed by networking, drinks and food by Enfants Terribles. 950 Ottawa, 4:30 p.m., $15

Montreal-based authors David Tacium and Alexandra Pasian launch new books at the Word bookstore (with snacks and wine on hand), namely Taking Down the Golden Boy and Work Until You Find Resistance, the latter a poetry chapbook. 469 Milton, 7:30 p.m., free

Barfly has a busy line-up featuring Cleveland indie pop group Racket Man with support from Sun Junkies, Efy Hecks, Foreign Moon and Panorama Sound. 4062A St-Laurent, 8 p.m., price unlisted

The third edition of this year’s Cinéma Urbain series screens David Lynch’s 1977 cult classic Eraserhead — a creepy charmer that’s pretty impossible to summarize with a conventional plot description. Take the rare opportunity to see this old-school “midnight movie” on the big screen, in “ciné-concert” mode with a live soundtrack by Silicon Beats. Peace Park (just south of 1201 St-Laurent), 8:30 p.m., free, in case of the rain the event will take place inside SAT (address listed above)

