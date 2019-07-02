Tuesday, July 2

* Startup Fashion Week at Marché des Éclusiers * alt-J at Place des Arts * Bryan Adams at the Bell Centre * Miles Davis night at Club Pelicano * Casual Hex and Post Pink at Brasserie Beaubien

The second annual edition of Montreal’s Startup Fashion Week launches tonight with a party at Marché des Eclusiers. 400 de la Commune W., 7:30–9:30 p.m., $20

British indie rockers alt-J start a two-night Jazz Fest stint at Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier with openers Drama Music. 185 Ste-Catherine W., 7:30 p.m., $54.65/$76.95/$87.35

Canadian dad-rock superstar Bryan Adams has been booked by the Jazz Fest at the Bell Centre, because anything that sells tickets can be labelled as “jazz,” right? 1909 Avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal, 8 p.m., $129.75+

In the spirit of the Jazz Fest, Chinatown lounge Club Pelicano is playing Miles Davis records all night — be-bop, hard be-bop and fusion, 1956–1973. 1076 Bleury, 8 p.m., free

A night of new wave and dark wave is on the books at Brasserie Beaubien, with Seattle’s Casual Hex and Baltimore’s Post Pink. They will be supported by Evy and Puncti. 73 Beaubien E., 9 p.m., price unlisted

