Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

May 2019

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Casual Hex

to-do list

Tuesday, July 2

by CultMTL

* Startup Fashion Week at Marché des Éclusiers
* alt-J at Place des Arts
* Bryan Adams at the Bell Centre
* Miles Davis night at Club Pelicano
* Casual Hex and Post Pink at Brasserie Beaubien

The second annual edition of Montreal’s Startup Fashion Week launches tonight with a party at Marché des Eclusiers. 400 de la Commune W., 7:30–9:30 p.m., $20

British indie rockers alt-J start a two-night Jazz Fest stint at Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier with openers Drama Music. 185 Ste-Catherine W., 7:30 p.m., $54.65/$76.95/$87.35

Canadian dad-rock superstar Bryan Adams has been booked by the Jazz Fest at the Bell Centre, because anything that sells tickets can be labelled as “jazz,” right? 1909 Avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal, 8 p.m., $129.75+

In the spirit of the Jazz Fest, Chinatown lounge Club Pelicano is playing Miles Davis records all night — be-bop, hard be-bop and fusion, 1956–1973. 1076 Bleury, 8 p.m., free

A night of new wave and dark wave is on the books at Brasserie Beaubien, with Seattle’s Casual Hex and Baltimore’s Post Pink. They will be supported by Evy and Puncti. 73 Beaubien E., 9 p.m., price unlisted

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings or this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.