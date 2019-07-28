Who we are...

Jonathan Van Ness

to-do list

Sunday, July 28

by CultMTL

* Just for Laughs including Jonathan Van Ness
* SAT rooftop party
* Film Noir au Canal
* Steve Gunn plays Bar le Ritz

Check out the first edition of the SAT’s new rooftop parties curated by Ohm Hourani. 1201 St-Laurent, 12–8 p.m., free

Sunday night summer film series Film Noir au Canal screens the 1946 Robert Siodmak movie The Killers, preceded by some live music and an intro. St-Patrick & Wellington, 7:30 p.m., screening 8:45 p.m., free

After climaxing with a whopping 65 shows last night, Just for Laughs wraps up with a handful of Sunday gigs including the Jonathan Van Ness Gala at Place des Arts. 175 Ste-Catherine W., Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, 9 p.m., $70.13–$125.59

NYC-based singer-songwriter and guitarist Steve Gunn — initially known as a member of Kurt Vile’s band, more recently for his pretty sweet solo art rock stuff — plays Bar le Ritz with opener Billy MacKay. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9 p.m., $18/$20