The best of the Jazz Fest in pictures

Montreal’s biggest music festival officially wrapped on Saturday, July 6, with some straggler shows capping things off for real last night. As usual, FIJM packed the venues and the streets in the Quartier des Spectacles every night and most afternoons since June 27, right through the heat wave. And as always (well, since 2013) Cindy Lopez was there amid the sweaty throngs to capture some of the magical sights at some of the festival’s better shows.

