Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Morcheeba. Photos by Cindy Lopez

Music

The best of the Jazz Fest in pictures

by CultMTL

More great moments captured at the 2019 edition of FIJM, by Cindy Lopez.

Montreal’s biggest music festival officially wrapped on Saturday, July 6, with some straggler shows capping things off for real last night. As usual, FIJM packed the venues and the streets in the Quartier des Spectacles every night and most afternoons since June 27, right through the heat wave. And as always (well, since 2013) Cindy Lopez was there amid the sweaty throngs to capture some of the magical sights at some of the festival’s better shows.

See part one of her gallery here, and peep the sequel below:

