Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Belle and Sebastian

to-do list

Monday, July 15

by CultMTL

* Nautilus at PdA 5e Salle
* Backstreet Boys at the Bell Centre
* Belle and Sebastian at MTELUS
* Purling Hiss at Casa del Popolo
* Feminist dance part at La Rockette

As part of Just for Laughs, “mad, risqué and uniquely eccentric” quasi-clown Trygve Wakenshaw presents his show Nautilus tonight and tomorrow night at Place des Arts’s 5e Salle. 175 Ste-Catherine W., shows at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., $42.26

The Backstreet Boys are playing the Centre Bell with opener Baylee Littrell, but if you want to see them, you’ll have to find a ticket on Facebook. Yes, this one is actually, somehow, sold out. 1909 Avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal, 8 p.m., sold out

Another blast from the somewhat recent past, Scottish indie darlings Belle and Sebastian, are playing MTELUS. 59 St-Catherine E.,  8 p.m., $49+

Two Philadelphia psych rock bands, the Writhing Squares and Purling Hiss, play Casa del Popolo with local support from the Ghosties. 4873 St.-Laurent, 9 p.m., $12/$15

Feminist dance party, anyone? DJ Janette King plays funky house and disco at Rockette’s closing party for U of M’s feminist summer school. 4479 St-Denis, 9 p.m., price unlisted (probably free)

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings or this week’s edition of  Hammer of the Mods.