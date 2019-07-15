Monday, July 15

* Nautilus at PdA 5e Salle * Backstreet Boys at the Bell Centre * Belle and Sebastian at MTELUS * Purling Hiss at Casa del Popolo * Feminist dance part at La Rockette

As part of Just for Laughs, “mad, risqué and uniquely eccentric” quasi-clown Trygve Wakenshaw presents his show Nautilus tonight and tomorrow night at Place des Arts’s 5e Salle. 175 Ste-Catherine W., shows at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., $42.26

The Backstreet Boys are playing the Centre Bell with opener Baylee Littrell, but if you want to see them, you’ll have to find a ticket on Facebook. Yes, this one is actually, somehow, sold out. 1909 Avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal, 8 p.m., sold out

Another blast from the somewhat recent past, Scottish indie darlings Belle and Sebastian, are playing MTELUS. 59 St-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $49+

Two Philadelphia psych rock bands, the Writhing Squares and Purling Hiss, play Casa del Popolo with local support from the Ghosties. 4873 St.-Laurent, 9 p.m., $12/$15

Feminist dance party, anyone? DJ Janette King plays funky house and disco at Rockette’s closing party for U of M’s feminist summer school. 4479 St-Denis, 9 p.m., price unlisted (probably free)

