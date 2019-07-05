Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

May 2019

  • 2019
  • best bands in Montreal
  • Best of Montreal
  • Best of Montreal 2019
  • Best of MTL
  • Best of MTL 2019
  • Best of MTL results
  • Best restaurants in Montreal
  • Cult MTL
  • Montreal
  • Montreal bars
  • Montreal best restaurants
  • Montreal media
  • mtl
  • readers poll
  • survey

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Courtney Barnett

Courtney Barnett

to-do list

Friday, July 5

by CultMTL

* Food trucks at Olympic Park
* Future Peers and Mark ii at Diving Bell
* Courtney Barnett at MTELUS
* Startup Fashion Week runway show
* MTL Dub Session

Summer food truck event les Premiers Vendredis is back at the Olympic Stadium Esplanade. There will be more than 40 food trucks on site as well as wine and microbrew beer tastings. 4549 Pierre-de-Coubertin, 4 p.m., no cover

Diving Bell serves up yet another night of post-punk/indie-electro with Toronto’s Future Peers, Ottawa’s Mark ii and local groups The Kommenden and The Going Away Present (playing their last show before going away forever). 3956 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $10

Australian indie singer/songwriter Courtney Barnett is definitely one of the highlights of the Jazz Fest lineup tonight. She plays MTELUS with local favourites Pottery. 59 St-Catherine, 8:30 p.m., $54+

The centrepiece of Montreal’s second annual Startup Fashion Week — the runway show, featuring work by designers from Montreal, Toronto, Windsor, Kitchener and Saskatoon — takes place at the Queen Elizabeth Hotel. 900 René-Levesque W., doors 7 p.m., show 8:30 p.m., $45–$75

Monthly event MTL Dub Session is hosting a camouflage dress-code party with reggae, dub and vintage dancehall with Blackout Sound System and friends on the decks. 5043 St-Denis, 10:30 p.m., $7

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings or this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.