End the Trend: Why You Should Stay Away from Viral Tattoos

It can often seem like there is a new trend among tattoos every year or so.

Now, there is no denying that some of these designs are beautiful and edgy. And as such, you may be tempted to get one of your own. Well, if this is something that you are considering, stop right there!

You don’t need to be told that body art is permanent. So, if you are going to get inked, you need to select an image that is personal, aesthetically pleasing, and above all else unique. Still interested in getting a trending tat? Well, here are all of the reasons that you shouldn’t…

You Will End Up a Copycat

Have you ever seen someone else wearing the same shirt as you and found it rather annoying? Well, you can always change your shirt. The same can’t be said for permanent ink. So, when you select an image that is pretty popular, you can guarantee that you will see it everywhere. This can take quite a bit of the shine away from your own design.

In fact, this is an excellent way to ensure that you are going to get fed up of your own ink. When you keep seeing other people with something similar, you are going to want to change. To avoid this scenario, head to the North York tattoo & piercing shop for some custom ink.

It May Be Impractical

It should come as no surprise to discover that trends and practicality don’t always go hand in hand. After all, the entire point of a fad is something that is a flash in a pan and then fades away into non-existence. Well, this is the exact opposite of a body modification! However, many trends are based on unrealistic expectations.

Take the white ink trend, for instance. What most people don’t realize is that these designs fade quite quickly. Not to mention, if you are fair-skinned, the design will virtually disappear once the redness from the tattooing process has gone away.

The same can be said for images on fingers and feet. Since these areas undergo quite a bit of friction, they will not last too long either. In case you don’t want this to be an issue, check out the best tattoo shop in Toronto and seek advice there.

It Could Be Inappropriate

The social conversation is constantly evolving and changing. So, what was considered acceptable just a few years ago is looked upon with shame now. There are quite a few popular images that “borrow” from other cultures. These can include dream catchers, sugar skulls, and more. To some, these can be seen as cultural appropriation. While it may not seem like this to you now, you may just come to this conclusion later on in your life. At that point, you may deeply regret your decision.

It is clear that going with the flow is not a good idea in the case of body modifications. Instead, do your own thing and try to be as unique as you possibly can. This way, you are much more likely to enjoy your ink for longer.