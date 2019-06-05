Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

May 2019

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

to-do list

Wednesday, June 5

by CultMTL

* L Nights at Datcha
* Fringe for All
* JJUUJJUU at Bar le Ritz
* Bass Drive at Belmont
* Mural fest opening party

LGBTQ event L Nights is celebrating its fourth anniversary at Datcha with a party featuring resident DJ and co-founder L.O.D.. 98 Laurier W., 6 p.m., $5 (free before 11)

The Fringe Festival’s second Fringe for All event features live two-minute previews of shows by artists and troupes from outside Montreal — always a fun, even rowdy event, and a great way to plan your Fringe schedule. (Afterparty at North Star.) 57 Prince-Arthur E., 8 p.m., free

SoCal psych rock band JJUUJJUU (aka Phil Pirrone and revolving collaborators) released their critically acclaimed album Zionic Mud back in April, and tonight Montreal can see what all the fuss is about when they headline Bar le Ritz with local openers Yoo Doo Right and le Vaisseau d’Or. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9:30 p.m., $15/$20

DJ SPASS headlines at Belmont’s Bass Drive Wednesdays along with Stokes Dubstep, Nowayout, DJ Stalker and Suray Sertin. 4483 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $8/$10

Mural fest kicks off with a “family get-together” at their Art Pub produced by Saintwoods. 3523A St-Laurent, 11 p.m., free

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings and this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.