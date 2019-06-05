Wednesday, June 5

* L Nights at Datcha * Fringe for All * JJUUJJUU at Bar le Ritz * Bass Drive at Belmont * Mural fest opening party

LGBTQ event L Nights is celebrating its fourth anniversary at Datcha with a party featuring resident DJ and co-founder L.O.D.. 98 Laurier W., 6 p.m., $5 (free before 11)

The Fringe Festival’s second Fringe for All event features live two-minute previews of shows by artists and troupes from outside Montreal — always a fun, even rowdy event, and a great way to plan your Fringe schedule. (Afterparty at North Star.) 57 Prince-Arthur E., 8 p.m., free

SoCal psych rock band JJUUJJUU (aka Phil Pirrone and revolving collaborators) released their critically acclaimed album Zionic Mud back in April, and tonight Montreal can see what all the fuss is about when they headline Bar le Ritz with local openers Yoo Doo Right and le Vaisseau d’Or. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9:30 p.m., $15/$20

DJ SPASS headlines at Belmont’s Bass Drive Wednesdays along with Stokes Dubstep, Nowayout, DJ Stalker and Suray Sertin. 4483 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $8/$10

Mural fest kicks off with a “family get-together” at their Art Pub produced by Saintwoods. 3523A St-Laurent, 11 p.m., free

