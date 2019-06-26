Wednesday, June 26

* Montréal en Arts * Pierre Kwenders at Aire Communes * Jazz fest 40th * Acidulée at Bar Suzanne * Making a Living as an Artist 101

Open-air art festival Montréal en Arts is back for its 20th year on St-Catherine street in the Village and runs through July 1st. Over 150 artists will be displaying or selling their works. There are also activities that invite the public to participate, such as David Farsi’s 80-foot long public art project bleu ciel. Check here for more information. Ste-Catherine between St-Hubert and Papineau, 11 a.m.–6 p.m., free

Afro-Canadian singer-songwriter and DJ Pierre Kwenders plays a live set at Mile End concert space Aire Commune , backed by DJs Odile Myrtil and Charles Cozy. Outside 5705 de Gaspé, 5–9 p.m.

The Montreal Jazz Festival kicks off its 40th anniversary with a celebration of funk, soul and rhythm ‘n’ blues featuring the Brooks, Kalmunity and Fred Wesley & the New JBs. TD Stage (Place des Festival, corner of de Maisonneuve and Jeanne-Mance), 6 p.m., free

Disco, funk and boogie DJ night Acidulée returns to Bar Suzanne with performances by Omar Krivit, Bowly and Ellxandra. 20 Duluth E., 6 p.m., no cover

Here’s a workshop that could be worth your time: Making a Living as an Artist 101: Mastering Hustle & Flow. 5323 Brébeuf, 7:30–9:30 p.m., free

