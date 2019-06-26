Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

May 2019

  • 2019
  • best bands in Montreal
  • Best of Montreal
  • Best of Montreal 2019
  • Best of MTL
  • Best of MTL 2019
  • Best of MTL results
  • Best restaurants in Montreal
  • Cult MTL
  • Montreal
  • Montreal bars
  • Montreal best restaurants
  • Montreal media
  • mtl
  • readers poll
  • survey

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

The Brooks

The Brooks

to-do list

Wednesday, June 26

by CultMTL

* Montréal en Arts
* Pierre Kwenders at Aire Communes
* Jazz fest 40th
* Acidulée at Bar Suzanne
* Making a Living as an Artist 101

Open-air art festival Montréal en Arts is back for its 20th year on St-Catherine street in the Village and runs through July 1st. Over 150 artists will be displaying or selling their works. There are also activities that invite the public to participate, such as David Farsi’s 80-foot long public art project bleu ciel. Check here for more information. Ste-Catherine between St-Hubert and Papineau, 11 a.m.–6 p.m., free

Afro-Canadian singer-songwriter and DJ Pierre Kwenders plays a live set at Mile End concert space Aire Commune , backed by DJs Odile Myrtil and Charles Cozy. Outside 5705 de Gaspé, 5–9 p.m.

The Montreal Jazz Festival kicks off its 40th anniversary with a celebration of funk, soul and rhythm ‘n’ blues featuring the Brooks, Kalmunity and Fred Wesley & the New JBs. TD Stage (Place des Festival, corner of de Maisonneuve and Jeanne-Mance), 6 p.m., free

Disco, funk and boogie DJ night Acidulée returns to Bar Suzanne with performances by Omar Krivit, Bowly and Ellxandra. 20 Duluth E., 6 p.m., no cover

Here’s a workshop that could be worth your time: Making a Living as an Artist 101: Mastering Hustle & Flow. 5323 Brébeuf, 7:30–9:30 p.m., free

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings or this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.