Tuesday, June 18

* Echo Session Ale launch * Michael Ondaatje talk * Free outdoor yoga at Mt. Royal * King Ayisoba at La Vitrola * SOAK at Bar le Ritz

Craft brew aficionados may enjoy the launch party for Echo Session Ales tonight at Boswell Brasserie Artisanale. There will be food on site as well. 2407 Mont-Royal E., 5 p.m., free

Sri Lankan-born Canadian novelist Michael Ondaatje (best known for his Booker Prize-winning work The English Patient) will be giving a talk at the Jewish Public LIbrary. 5151 Côte-Ste-Catherine, 7:30 p.m., $15/$10 for members and students

Yoga instructor Michelle Chamandy and guitarist Emma Anders are guiding a free outdoor yoga class at Mont-Royal Park (Tam-Tams site). BYO mat. On the grass on the south side of the George-Étienne Cartier statue, 7 p.m., free

Ghanaian traditional musician King Ayisoba headlines at a Suoni Per Il Popolo show at La Vitrola. He has been described as the “king of the kologo” (a West African stringed instrument) and blends traditional and electronic styles. He will be supported by Montreal-based, Malian songwriter Madou Diarra. 4602 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $12/$15

Blue Dog hosts a DJ Battle League competition between two local DJs, followed by a party soundtracked by the winner. 3958 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $15

Northern Irish art-pop musician SOAK is touring in support of her sophomore album Grim Town, and tonight she’s playing Bar le Ritz PDB with opener Fenne Lily. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9:30 p.m., $15/$18

