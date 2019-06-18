Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

Recent issue

May 2019

  • 2019
  • best bands in Montreal
  • Best of Montreal
  • Best of Montreal 2019
  • Best of MTL
  • Best of MTL 2019
  • Best of MTL results
  • Best restaurants in Montreal
  • Cult MTL
  • Montreal
  • Montreal bars
  • Montreal best restaurants
  • Montreal media
  • mtl
  • readers poll
  • survey

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

SOAK

to-do list

Tuesday, June 18

by CultMTL

* Echo Session Ale launch
* Michael Ondaatje talk
* Free outdoor yoga at Mt. Royal
* King Ayisoba at La Vitrola
* SOAK at Bar le Ritz

Craft brew aficionados may enjoy the launch party for Echo Session Ales tonight at Boswell Brasserie Artisanale. There will be food on site as well. 2407 Mont-Royal E., 5 p.m., free

Sri Lankan-born Canadian novelist Michael Ondaatje (best known for his Booker Prize-winning work The English Patient) will be giving a talk at the Jewish Public LIbrary. 5151 Côte-Ste-Catherine, 7:30 p.m., $15/$10 for members and students

Yoga instructor Michelle Chamandy and guitarist Emma Anders are guiding a free outdoor yoga class at Mont-Royal Park (Tam-Tams site). BYO mat. On the grass on the south side of the George-Étienne Cartier statue, 7 p.m., free

Ghanaian traditional musician King Ayisoba headlines at a Suoni Per Il Popolo show at La Vitrola. He has been described as the “king of the kologo” (a West African stringed instrument) and blends traditional and electronic styles. He will be supported by Montreal-based, Malian songwriter Madou Diarra. 4602 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $12/$15

Blue Dog hosts a DJ Battle League competition between two local DJs, followed by a party soundtracked by the winner. 3958 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $15

Northern Irish art-pop musician SOAK is touring in support of her sophomore album Grim Town, and tonight she’s playing Bar le Ritz PDB with opener Fenne Lily. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9:30 p.m., $15/$18

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings and this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.