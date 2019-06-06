Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

May 2019

  • 2019
  • best bands in Montreal
  • Best of Montreal
  • Best of Montreal 2019
  • Best of MTL
  • Best of MTL 2019
  • Best of MTL results
  • Best restaurants in Montreal
  • Cult MTL
  • Montreal
  • Montreal bars
  • Montreal best restaurants
  • Montreal media
  • mtl
  • readers poll
  • survey

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Cam'ron

Cam'ron

to-do list

Thursday, June 6

by CultMTL

* Modo Yoga 15th anniversary
* For the Sake of Analog at Gallery Parfois
* Mural party at Tokyo
* Cam’Ron at École Privée
* Fringe fest afterparty

Modo Yoga (formerly known as Moksha Yoga) celebrates its 15th anniversary with free classes all day today at their Plateau location. 3863 St-Laurent

The third edition of the For the Sake of Analog exhibition at Gallery Parfois has its vernissage tonight. Take the opportunity to check out the old-school film creations of eight local art students amid festive vibes. 4064 St-Laurent, 6–10 p.m., free

The ongoing Mural fest coincides, as usual, with Grand Prix antics. Whether you like one of the two or both, you don’t have to choose, as the parties overlap in the Lower Plateau, like École Privée’s event tonight featuring Cam’Ron (who will be playing an earlier set at the Mural stage) and Cabana. 3500 St-Laurent, 6 p.m., $25

Mural is also taking over Tokyo Bar, with a party entitled Tokyo Drift featuring Montreal performers and DJs. Proceeds are going towards earthquake relief in the Philippines. 3709 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $10

The Fringe Festival’s traditional afterparty talk show The 13th Hour is back with a new flavour this year, that of the morning talk show. Tranna Wintour and Thomas Leblanc host this bad-boy tonight through June 13 and again on June 15. MainLine Theatre (3997 St-Laurent), 1 a.m.

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings and this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.