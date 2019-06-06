Thursday, June 6

* Modo Yoga 15th anniversary * For the Sake of Analog at Gallery Parfois * Mural party at Tokyo * Cam’Ron at École Privée * Fringe fest afterparty

Modo Yoga (formerly known as Moksha Yoga) celebrates its 15th anniversary with free classes all day today at their Plateau location. 3863 St-Laurent

The third edition of the For the Sake of Analog exhibition at Gallery Parfois has its vernissage tonight. Take the opportunity to check out the old-school film creations of eight local art students amid festive vibes. 4064 St-Laurent, 6–10 p.m., free

The ongoing Mural fest coincides, as usual, with Grand Prix antics. Whether you like one of the two or both, you don’t have to choose, as the parties overlap in the Lower Plateau, like École Privée’s event tonight featuring Cam’Ron (who will be playing an earlier set at the Mural stage) and Cabana. 3500 St-Laurent, 6 p.m., $25

Mural is also taking over Tokyo Bar, with a party entitled Tokyo Drift featuring Montreal performers and DJs. Proceeds are going towards earthquake relief in the Philippines. 3709 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $10

The Fringe Festival’s traditional afterparty talk show The 13th Hour is back with a new flavour this year, that of the morning talk show. Tranna Wintour and Thomas Leblanc host this bad-boy tonight through June 13 and again on June 15. MainLine Theatre (3997 St-Laurent), 1 a.m.

