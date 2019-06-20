Thursday, June 20

At Bâtiment 7 there is a night of digital art installations and performances entitled Immersia as well as music by ROOM, Y Pop Coït and La Brigade. 1900 rue Le Ber #201, 5 p.m., $10/$12 (free before 8 p.m.)

If the weather’s got you feeling tropical, head to Club Balattou, where a night of Afro-groove and tropical house is on the books with DJ sets by Eat My Butterfly, Sunshine Express and Moktar. 4372 St-Laurent, 8:45 p.m., $6/$10

You might know Spencer Krug as a member of Wolf Parade and Sunset Rubdown, or for his substantial solo career as Moonface or simply Spencer Krug. It’s the latter project and guise that will be in the spotlight tonight at la Sala Rossa, a headlining set (with opener Light Conductor, featuring members of Young Galaxy and Besnard Lakes) as part of the Suoni per il Popolo festival. 4848 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $20/$25

Haitian-Québeécois rapper Dramatik (known for having founded the group Muzion) headlines a late-night free show at the Francos Desjardins stage. Place des Festival (corner of de Jeanne-Mance and Ste-Catherine), 11 p.m., free

