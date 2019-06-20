Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

May 2019

  • 2019
  • best bands in Montreal
  • Best of Montreal
  • Best of Montreal 2019
  • Best of MTL
  • Best of MTL 2019
  • Best of MTL results
  • Best restaurants in Montreal
  • Cult MTL
  • Montreal
  • Montreal bars
  • Montreal best restaurants
  • Montreal media
  • mtl
  • readers poll
  • survey

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Spencer Krug

Spencer Krug

to-do list

Thursday, June 20

by CultMTL

* Immersia at Bâtiment 7
* Afro-groove at Club Balattou
* Spencer Krug at Sala Rossa
* Dramatik at les Francos

At Bâtiment 7 there is a night of digital art installations and performances entitled Immersia as well as music by ROOM, Y Pop Coït and La Brigade. 1900 rue Le Ber #201, 5 p.m., $10/$12 (free before 8 p.m.)

If the weather’s got you feeling tropical, head to Club Balattou, where a night of Afro-groove and tropical house is on the books with DJ sets by Eat My Butterfly, Sunshine Express and Moktar. 4372 St-Laurent, 8:45 p.m., $6/$10

You might know Spencer Krug as a member of Wolf Parade and Sunset Rubdown, or for his substantial solo career as Moonface or simply Spencer Krug. It’s the latter project and guise that will be in the spotlight tonight at la Sala Rossa, a headlining set (with opener Light Conductor, featuring members of Young Galaxy and Besnard Lakes) as part of the Suoni per il Popolo festival. 4848 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $20/$25

Haitian-Québeécois rapper Dramatik (known for having founded the group Muzion) headlines a late-night free show at the Francos Desjardins stage. Place des Festival (corner of de Jeanne-Mance and Ste-Catherine), 11 p.m., free

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings and this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.