Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

May 2019

  • 2019
  • best bands in Montreal
  • Best of Montreal
  • Best of Montreal 2019
  • Best of MTL
  • Best of MTL 2019
  • Best of MTL results
  • Best restaurants in Montreal
  • Cult MTL
  • Montreal
  • Montreal bars
  • Montreal best restaurants
  • Montreal media
  • mtl
  • readers poll
  • survey

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Promotion

The Casino de Montréal celebrates 25 years

by CultMTL

While we all love a trip to Vegas every now and then, Montrealers are very fortunate to have a great casino in their own city.

The Casino de Montréal, which opened in 1993, is in the process of marking its 25th year, and there have been celebrations all year long.

As Canada’s largest casino, the casino is home to 3,200 slot machines and more than 115 gaming tables, including Blackjack, Baccarat, Roulette, Craps, War and various types of poker, including Texas hold’em. There are also speed lotteries and virtual games, including a Keno facility. For an even greater selection of games, check out Minimum Deposit Casinos Canada.

On the non-gaming side, the casino is also known for its three bars, cabaret, banquet facilities and four restaurants, including the world-class l’Atelier Joël Rochuchon, which is Canada’s only restaurant from the renowned chef. The restaurant is beautiful, and is a fantastic addition to an already excellent array of restaurants in the casino.

To celebrate their 25th anniversary, the casino is planning the Finale des Étoiles du Casino de Montréal, a fireworks display on July 27. The show will take place to the soundtrack of 25 Québécois songs, and will include a special performance by Gregory Charles. With the theme of “25 years of entertaining you in style,” it is sure to be a fun-filled event that will honour the occasion.