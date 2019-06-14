The Casino de Montréal celebrates 25 years

While we all love a trip to Vegas every now and then, Montrealers are very fortunate to have a great casino in their own city.

The Casino de Montréal, which opened in 1993, is in the process of marking its 25th year, and there have been celebrations all year long.

As Canada’s largest casino, the casino is home to 3,200 slot machines and more than 115 gaming tables, including Blackjack, Baccarat, Roulette, Craps, War and various types of poker, including Texas hold’em. There are also speed lotteries and virtual games, including a Keno facility. For an even greater selection of games, check out Minimum Deposit Casinos Canada.

On the non-gaming side, the casino is also known for its three bars, cabaret, banquet facilities and four restaurants, including the world-class l’Atelier Joël Rochuchon, which is Canada’s only restaurant from the renowned chef. The restaurant is beautiful, and is a fantastic addition to an already excellent array of restaurants in the casino.

To celebrate their 25th anniversary, the casino is planning the Finale des Étoiles du Casino de Montréal, a fireworks display on July 27. The show will take place to the soundtrack of 25 Québécois songs, and will include a special performance by Gregory Charles. With the theme of “25 years of entertaining you in style,” it is sure to be a fun-filled event that will honour the occasion.