Sunday, June 23

* Vintage streetwear flea market * St-Jean in Villeray * $5 night at Turbo Haus * Long weekend party at Newspeak * Misstress Barbara at StereoBar

At the old Urban Outfitters on St-Denis, there’s a huge vintage and streetwear flea market with thousands of articles on sale for men and women. 4301 St-Denis, 12 p.m.

Villeray’s St-Jean weekend celebration incorporates music, drink, distractions for kids and more at Parc Patro le Prevost. 7355 Christophe-Colomb, 12 p.m.–12:30 a.m.

Turbo Haüs celebrates Québec’s national holiday with another edition of F*** it!, where everything costs $5 all night. 2040 St-Denis, 5 p.m.

Long weekend party! Local star DJ/producers Ryan Playground, Tommy Kruise, Robert Robert, Remix Angelil and Honeydrip play Newspeak, for those of you who have holiday Monday off (or are willing to go into work fucked up). 1403 Ste-Elisabeth, 10 p.m., $5



Misstress Barbara and Ēmikkē headline a special St-Jean-Baptiste edition of StereoBar’s Les Beaux Dimanches. 856 Ste-Catherine E., 10 p.m., $15

