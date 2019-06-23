Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

Recent issue

May 2019

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Misstress Barbara

Misstress Barbara

to-do list

Sunday, June 23

by Rob Jennings

* Vintage streetwear flea market
* St-Jean in Villeray
* $5 night at Turbo Haus
* Long weekend party at Newspeak
* Misstress Barbara at StereoBar

At the old Urban Outfitters on St-Denis, there’s a huge vintage and streetwear flea market with thousands of articles on sale for men and women. 4301 St-Denis, 12 p.m.

 Villeray’s St-Jean weekend celebration incorporates music, drink, distractions for kids and more at Parc Patro le Prevost. 7355 Christophe-Colomb, 12 p.m.–12:30 a.m.

Turbo Haüs celebrates Québec’s national holiday with another edition of F*** it!, where everything costs $5 all night. 2040 St-Denis, 5 p.m.

Long weekend party! Local star DJ/producers Ryan Playground, Tommy Kruise, Robert Robert, Remix Angelil and Honeydrip play Newspeak, for those of you who have holiday Monday off (or are willing to go into work fucked up). 1403 Ste-Elisabeth, 10 p.m., $5


Misstress Barbara and Ēmikkē headline a special St-Jean-Baptiste edition of StereoBar’s Les Beaux Dimanches. 856 Ste-Catherine E., 10 p.m., $15

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings or this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.