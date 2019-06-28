Friday, June 28

* LANDR Audio 5th at Theatre Fairmount * Pop up shops and gin at Green Haüs * Steel Pulse at MTelus * Jesse Mac Cormack and Land of Talk at Club Soda * It’s Britney Witch at Diving Bell * Volvox and vol.x afterhours

Montreal-based music production and promotion software company LANDR Audio celebrates its fifth anniversary at Théâtre Fairmount tonight, with a performance by the LANDR band, a DJ set by John Acquaviva and a prize giveaway. 5240 Parc 7:30 p.m.–2 a.m., free, RSVP required

This evening at Green Haüs there are several pop-up shops selling a mix of clothing, prints and home decoration in honour of the upcoming Moving Day. There will also be music by Honeydrip and a product launch of BlueRoyal Gin. Corner of de l’Esplanade and de Louvain W., 5 p.m., free

U.K. reggae legends Steel Pulse play MTelus as part of the Jazz Fest, with openers Jah Cutta. Check out our feature interview with the band’s lead vocalist David Hinds here. 59 Ste-Catherine E., 8:30 p.m., $54 all in.

Also playing the Jazz Fest tonight are two top-shelf Montreal acts: Jesse Mac Cormack and Land of Talk share the bill for a show at Club Soda. See our interview with Mac Cormack here. 1225 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $30

Drag family House of Laureen hit up the Diving Bell for a show entitled It’s Britney Witch, featuring, as one might guess, a homage to Britney Spears where “some of Montreal’s most powerful witches” will “set you free from the patriarchy.” 3956 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $12

New York-based DJ Volvox will be playing “unforgiving stripped-back techno and acid sets” at an underground rave organized by local crews Lagom and vol.x. Secret location, 10 p.m.–8 a.m., $21+

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings or this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.