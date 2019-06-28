Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

Recent issue

May 2019

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Volvox

to-do list

Friday, June 28

by CultMTL

* LANDR Audio 5th at Theatre Fairmount
* Pop up shops and gin at Green Haüs
* Steel Pulse at MTelus
* Jesse Mac Cormack and Land of Talk at Club Soda
* It’s Britney Witch at Diving Bell
* Volvox and vol.x afterhours

Montreal-based music production and promotion software company LANDR Audio celebrates its fifth anniversary at Théâtre Fairmount tonight, with a performance by the LANDR band, a DJ set by John Acquaviva and a prize giveaway. 5240 Parc 7:30 p.m.–2 a.m., free, RSVP required

This evening at Green Haüs there are several pop-up shops selling a mix of clothing, prints and home decoration in honour of the upcoming Moving Day. There will also be music by Honeydrip and a product launch of BlueRoyal Gin. Corner of de l’Esplanade and de Louvain W., 5 p.m., free

U.K. reggae legends Steel Pulse play MTelus as part of the Jazz Fest, with openers Jah Cutta. Check out our feature interview with the band’s lead vocalist David Hinds here. 59 Ste-Catherine E., 8:30 p.m., $54 all in.

Also playing the Jazz Fest tonight are two top-shelf Montreal acts: Jesse Mac Cormack and Land of Talk share the bill for a show at Club Soda. See our interview with Mac Cormack here. 1225 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $30

Drag family House of Laureen hit up the Diving Bell for a show entitled It’s Britney Witch, featuring, as one might guess, a homage to Britney Spears where “some of Montreal’s most powerful witches” will “set you free from the patriarchy.” 3956 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $12

New York-based DJ Volvox will be playing “unforgiving stripped-back techno and acid sets” at an underground rave organized by local crews Lagom and vol.x. Secret location, 10 p.m.–8 a.m., $21+

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings or this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.