Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

May 2019

  • 2019
  • best bands in Montreal
  • Best of Montreal
  • Best of Montreal 2019
  • Best of MTL
  • Best of MTL 2019
  • Best of MTL results
  • Best restaurants in Montreal
  • Cult MTL
  • Montreal
  • Montreal bars
  • Montreal best restaurants
  • Montreal media
  • mtl
  • readers poll
  • survey

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Snotty Nose Rez Kids

Snotty Nose Rez Kids

to-do list

Friday, June 21

by CultMTL

* Marché des Possibles opens
* Christian Löffler at SAT
* Snotty Nose Rez Kids at Sala
* Xarah Dion at Casa
* Never Apart Solstice party

It’s opening day at POP Montreal’s outdoor gathering spot in Mile End, Marché des Possibles. This first of seven three-day weekends promises the usual mix of live music and DJs, an artisan market, bar and street food, along with activities like mini-putt, a giant pocket game and a hula-hoop workshop for kids. Corner of Bernard and Casgrain, 5 p.m. (today, Saturday and Sunday), free

German electronic DJ and producer Christian Löffler tours his new album Graal at SAT tonight. 1201 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $25

Vancouver-based indigenous hip hop duo Snotty Nose Rez Kids play la Sala Rossa tonight as part of the Suoni per il Popolo festival, with openers Q-052 and Anachnid. 4848 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $12/$15

Also on the.Suoni calendar, Montreal synth wave producer and singer Xarah Dion launches her new album Plein Nord at Casa del Popolo, with openers Rivalled Envy, Morte Psiquica and Vj Ta.Chyons.Exe. 4873 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $10/$13

The crew at Mile Ex LGBT-oriented art space Never Apart is hosting a summer solstice party remotely (at le Livart) with house, electro and techno sets from RAMZi, overland, regularfantasy, House of Bamboo and others. 3980 St-Denis, 11 p.m., $11.50+

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings and this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.