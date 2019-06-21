Friday, June 21

* Marché des Possibles opens * Christian Löffler at SAT * Snotty Nose Rez Kids at Sala * Xarah Dion at Casa * Never Apart Solstice party

It’s opening day at POP Montreal’s outdoor gathering spot in Mile End, Marché des Possibles. This first of seven three-day weekends promises the usual mix of live music and DJs, an artisan market, bar and street food, along with activities like mini-putt, a giant pocket game and a hula-hoop workshop for kids. Corner of Bernard and Casgrain, 5 p.m. (today, Saturday and Sunday), free

German electronic DJ and producer Christian Löffler tours his new album Graal at SAT tonight. 1201 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $25

Vancouver-based indigenous hip hop duo Snotty Nose Rez Kids play la Sala Rossa tonight as part of the Suoni per il Popolo festival, with openers Q-052 and Anachnid. 4848 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $12/$15

Also on the.Suoni calendar, Montreal synth wave producer and singer Xarah Dion launches her new album Plein Nord at Casa del Popolo, with openers Rivalled Envy, Morte Psiquica and Vj Ta.Chyons.Exe. 4873 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $10/$13

The crew at Mile Ex LGBT-oriented art space Never Apart is hosting a summer solstice party remotely (at le Livart) with house, electro and techno sets from RAMZi, overland, regularfantasy, House of Bamboo and others. 3980 St-Denis, 11 p.m., $11.50+

