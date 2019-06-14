Friday, June 14

* Folk Fest on the Canal * Francofolies kicks off * Music is My Sanctuary at Green Haüs * All Humans and GRL PWR at Mural * Stelios Vassiloudis at Newspeak

The Montreal Folk Fest features an eclectic line-up of roots and contemporary bands and solo artists including the Damn Truth, Ashley MacIsaac, Good Lovelies and Hawksley Workman, with a youth program and a number of special events. All of this is happening at the outdoor stages by the Lachine Canal (at St-Patrick) as well as Bar de Courcelle (site of the opening party) and the Annexe St-Ambroise (where afterparty jams are scheduled on Friday and Saturday). Note that entry is PWYC (but you should pay something!).

The 31st annual Francos Montréal music festival (fka les FrancoFolies) brings a wide range of talent from around the province and across the Francophonie to play indoor/ticketed and outdoor/free shows in the Quartier des Spectacles, from Ariane Moffat (who opens the festival tonight) to Dumas, Pierre Lapointe to Bleu Nuit, Hubert Lenoir to Fwonte.

Local collective Music Is My Sanctuary will be organizing monthly events at new popup event space Green Haüs in the Chabanel area. Today’s show features G L O W Z I, Guilty, Lexis, LOST HEROES, Pascale Project, Silktits, and Walla P. Food and drinks will be available onsite. Corner of Esplanade and de Louvain, 5 p.m., free

Two Mural events of note are on tonight. First up is LGBTQ event All Humans with performances by Odile, M.Bootyspoon, House of Bamboo and others. 3527 St-Laurent, 5 p.m., free

After that, you can hit up GRL PWR, coproduced by Ic3y Mag, featuring live music by Sophia Bel and Claudia Bouvette as well as a DJ set by Kamsologie. Proceeds go to MTL Women in Music. The Diving Bell Social Club (3956 St-Laurent), 8 p.m., $12

Greek techno DJ Stelios Vassiloudis headlines a Bedrock Records showcase at Newspeak with openers Bryan Wolf Ear and Thierry H. Côté. 1403 St-Élisabeth, 10 p.m., $10

