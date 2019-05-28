Tuesday, May 28

* Mal Nécessaire 5th anniversary * Florence and the Machine at the Bell Centre * Local Natives at Rialto * Turbo Trivia

Chinatown cocktail bar le Mal Nécessaire celebrates five years of neo-tiki mixology with special guests behind the bar and behind the DJ console, signature snacks and some promised late-night surprises. 1106B St-Laurent, 4:30 p.m.–3 a.m., free entry

Florence + the Machine’s High As Hope tour descends on the Bell Centre, with must-see opener Blood Orange going on at 7:30 sharp. 1909 Avenue des Canadiens de Montréal, 7:30 p.m., $69.75–$135.25

Having released their fourth album Violet Street last month, L.A. band Local Natives play with openers Middle Kids at the Rialto Theatre. See our interview with Local Natives here. 5723 Parc, 8 p.m., $36.50/$42 ($1 from every ticket sold goes to the Native Women’s Shelter of Montreal)

The fifth edition of Turbo Haüs’s Turbo Trivia is all about police sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Teams of four will answer four rounds of 10 questions about the show, with prizes for each round. It’s first come first serve with no reservations, so get there with your team as early as possible. 2040 St-Denis, 8 p.m., free

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings and this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.