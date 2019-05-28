Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

May 2019

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

to-do list

Tuesday, May 28

by CultMTL

* Mal Nécessaire 5th anniversary
* Florence and the Machine at the Bell Centre
* Local Natives at Rialto
* Turbo Trivia

Chinatown cocktail bar le Mal Nécessaire celebrates five years of neo-tiki mixology with special guests behind the bar and behind the DJ console, signature snacks and some promised late-night surprises. 1106B St-Laurent, 4:30 p.m.–3 a.m., free entry

Florence + the Machine’s High As Hope tour descends on the Bell Centre, with must-see opener Blood Orange going on at 7:30 sharp. 1909 Avenue des Canadiens de Montréal, 7:30 p.m., $69.75–$135.25

Having released their fourth album Violet Street last month, L.A. band Local Natives play with openers Middle Kids at the Rialto Theatre. See our interview with Local Natives here. 5723 Parc, 8 p.m., $36.50/$42 ($1 from every ticket sold goes to the Native Women’s Shelter of Montreal)

The fifth edition of Turbo Haüs’s Turbo Trivia is all about police sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Teams of four will answer four rounds of 10 questions about the show, with prizes for each round. It’s first come first serve with no reservations, so get there with your team as early as possible. 2040 St-Denis, 8 p.m., free

