Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

May 2019

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Jessica93

Jessica93

to-do list

Tuesday, May 21

by CultMTL

* Grumman 78 Taco Tuesday
* Broken Social Scene and Besnard Lakes at Corona
* Jessica93 at La Rockette
* Cléo 5 à 7 at the Cinémathèque

St-Henri Mexican cuisine hotspot Grumman 78 is launching all-you-can-eat taco Tuesdays. 630 de Courcelle, 5–10 p.m., $25

Montreal/Toronto Indie supergroup and underground stars of the aughts Broken Social Scene play their first of two shows at Théâtre Corona, with equally if not more awesome local psych/shoegaze/classic pop band Besnard Lakes opening. 2490 Notre-Dame W., 8 p.m., $46

At la Rockette’s Deadly Mardi DIY Show, local punk rockers Broken Column open for Jessica93 of Paris. 4479 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $5/PWYC

Check out Agnès Varda’s 1962 Left Bank feminist classic Cléo 5 à 7, which will be screening with English subtitles at the Cinémathèque Québécoise tonight. 335 de Maisonneuve, 9 p.m., $11 (youth and seniors discounts available)

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings and this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.