Tuesday, May 21

* Grumman 78 Taco Tuesday * Broken Social Scene and Besnard Lakes at Corona * Jessica93 at La Rockette * Cléo 5 à 7 at the Cinémathèque

St-Henri Mexican cuisine hotspot Grumman 78 is launching all-you-can-eat taco Tuesdays. 630 de Courcelle, 5–10 p.m., $25

Montreal/Toronto Indie supergroup and underground stars of the aughts Broken Social Scene play their first of two shows at Théâtre Corona, with equally if not more awesome local psych/shoegaze/classic pop band Besnard Lakes opening. 2490 Notre-Dame W., 8 p.m., $46

At la Rockette’s Deadly Mardi DIY Show, local punk rockers Broken Column open for Jessica93 of Paris. 4479 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $5/PWYC

Check out Agnès Varda’s 1962 Left Bank feminist classic Cléo 5 à 7, which will be screening with English subtitles at the Cinémathèque Québécoise tonight. 335 de Maisonneuve, 9 p.m., $11 (youth and seniors discounts available)

