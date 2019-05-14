Tuesday, May 14

The first of two launch events for the Suoni per il Popolo festival of avant garde/experimental music is happening tonight, a casual hang of sorts where the public is invited to talk about the 2019 programming, become a member (or renew membership) and buy tickets for this year’s edition of the festival, with a playlist and ambiance by the Suoni per il Popolo team. The first five people to arrive will be rewarded with a free Suoni poster of their choice. La Sala Rosa (4848 St-Laurent, ground floor), 5 p.m., free

The first event the series Terrasse Chromatic, presented by TRAX magazine is on tonight at Usine C.. DJ AKANTU of Moonshine will be playing, followed by Omar Hamdi and SYLA of Octov. You can also check out Festival Chromatic’s art expo while you’re there. 1345 Lalonde, 6 p.m., free

Circassian cabaret-art group Baron Bordello are having the last performance of their season. For those unfamiliar, they combine circus arts, clowning and performance art in a night of interactive entertainment. This edition’s theme is Fashionista. Théâtre Sainte Catherine (264 Ste-Catherine E.), 7:30 p.m., $15 ($10 for students and circassians)

Eclectic aboriginal artist Anachnid shares the stage at le Ministère with Québécois/Moroccan duo De.Ville. 4521 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $13.39

Detroit “bedroom soul” artist Sara Marie Barron plays Club Balattou in support of her debut LP Sad, but True. The openers are local R&B/soul artist Lea Keeley and Friends From Back Home. 4372 St-Laurent, 9 p.m.. price unlisted

