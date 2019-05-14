Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

May 2019

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

to-do list

Tuesday, May 14

by CultMTL

* Suoni per il Popolo launch event
* Terrasse Chromatic #1
* Baron Bordello at Théâtre Sainte Catherine
* Anachnid at le Ministère
* Sara Marie Barron at Balattou

The first of two launch events for the Suoni per il Popolo festival of avant garde/experimental music is happening tonight, a casual hang of sorts where the public is invited to talk about the 2019 programming, become a member (or renew membership) and buy tickets for this year’s edition of the festival, with a playlist and ambiance by the Suoni per il Popolo team. The first five people to arrive will be rewarded with a free Suoni poster of their choice. La Sala Rosa (4848 St-Laurent, ground floor), 5 p.m., free

The first event the series Terrasse Chromatic, presented by TRAX magazine is on tonight at Usine C.. DJ AKANTU of Moonshine will be playing, followed by Omar Hamdi and SYLA of Octov. You can also check out Festival Chromatic’s art expo while you’re there. 1345 Lalonde, 6 p.m., free

Circassian cabaret-art group Baron Bordello are having the last performance of their season. For those unfamiliar, they combine circus arts, clowning and performance art in a night of interactive entertainment. This edition’s theme is Fashionista. Théâtre Sainte Catherine (264 Ste-Catherine E.), 7:30 p.m., $15 ($10 for students and circassians)

Eclectic aboriginal artist Anachnid shares the stage at le Ministère with Québécois/Moroccan duo De.Ville. 4521 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $13.39

Detroit “bedroom soul” artist Sara Marie Barron plays Club Balattou in support of her debut LP Sad, but True. The openers are local R&B/soul artist Lea Keeley and Friends From Back Home. 4372 St-Laurent, 9 p.m.. price unlisted

