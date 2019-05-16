Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

to-do list

Thursday, May 16

by CultMTL

* Aire Commune opening party
* Contemporary beading vernissage at La Guilde
* Île Noire 30th anniv
* Mulatu Astatke at Corona
* Alessia Cara at Place des Arts
* Her Smell at Cinéma Moderne

Outdoor Mile End event space Aire Commune hosts an opening party for the season with music from the Holy, Rap Mommies and Planet Giza, food trucks and bars on site (the former including Winneburger, and Gypsy Kitchen+Bar) and hopefully some sun. 5705 de Gaspé, 5 p.m., free

At La Guilde tonight is a vernissage entirely devoted to the contemporary art of beading, with an emphasis on the relationship between aboriginal and non-aboriginal artists. Works from eleven artists will be on display. The exhibition runs until May 21. 1356 Sherbrooke W., 6 p.m, free

Reputed Latin Quarter whiskey bar Île Noire are celebrating their 30-year anniversary. For the occasion, they will be doing tastings of three products at a discounted price as well as local gin St-Laurent. They will also be launching their summer food menu. The owner will be taking out several bottles from his personal collection (some of which are worth over $16000). The pub will be giving discounts and organising other anniversary-related events over the next 30 days. 1649 St-Denis, 6:30 p.m.

The Jazz Festival have booked the father of Ethiopian jazz, Mulatu Astatke at Théâtre Corona. Trained in London, New York and Boston, Astatke popularized the conga drums, vibraphone and other jazz instruments in pop scene in Ethiopia in the 1970s. 2490 Notre-Dame W., 8 p.m., $45+

Thinking person’s pop idol Alessia Cara, who released her second album The Pains of Growing back in November, plays Place des Arts tonight with opener Ryland James. TBT: check out our interview with her from 2016. Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier (175 Ste-Catherine W.), 8 p.m., from $55.55

Check out one of the three remaining screenings of Alex Ross Perry’s Her Smell, a film about a drug-addicted riot grrrl band leader played by Elisabeth Moss, playing exclusively at Mile End’s Cinéma Moderne. Read our review of the film and see the trailer here. 5150 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $11.50

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings and this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.