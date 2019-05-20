Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

Recent issue

May 2019

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Monday, May 20

by CultMTL

* Seedling sale at La Ligne Verte
* Oui Mais Non garage sale
* Dubfire at Piknic
* Porchfest closing show
* There’s Something Funny Going On at Blue Dog

Urban rooftop farm la Ligne Verte is having a seedling sale, where a wide variety of vegetables, including many heritage varieties, will be available. IGA Extra Famille Duchemin (5600 Henri-Bourassa W., on the roof), 9 a.m.

Villeray Café Oui Mais Non is holding a garage sale with free hotdogs this afternoon. If you’re doing some spring cleaning (and specifically decluttering), you can also bring your stuff and a table to sell it on. 72 Jarry E., 1 p.m.

Iranian-American minimal techno DJ Ali Shirazinia (stage name Dubfire) headlines at Piknic Électronik’s second event of the long weekend. Local acts Johnny Trika and V.RO will be opening. Here’s hoping the weather holds. Plaine des Jeux (île Ste-Hélène, ie. Parc Jean-Drapeau), 2 p.m., $16/$18.50

Rain or shine, the indoor closing show for this weekend’s Porchfest is going down at the St-Raymond Community Centre, featuring Aliah Guerra’s jazz/neo-soul, Question Paradise’s post-rock, “downhome acoustic party music” by Eddy Blake and friends and what’s certain to be some solid selections by DJ Paul Cargnello. 5600 Upper Lachine, 5–7 p.m., price unlisted

Erica Taddeo hosts and John St. Godard headlines the holiday Monday edition of Blue Dog’s weekly comedy show There’s Something Funny Going On. See the full line-up here. 3958 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., PWYC, free snacks & drink specials

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings and this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.