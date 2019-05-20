Monday, May 20

* Seedling sale at La Ligne Verte * Oui Mais Non garage sale * Dubfire at Piknic * Porchfest closing show * There’s Something Funny Going On at Blue Dog

Urban rooftop farm la Ligne Verte is having a seedling sale, where a wide variety of vegetables, including many heritage varieties, will be available. IGA Extra Famille Duchemin (5600 Henri-Bourassa W., on the roof), 9 a.m.

Villeray Café Oui Mais Non is holding a garage sale with free hotdogs this afternoon. If you’re doing some spring cleaning (and specifically decluttering), you can also bring your stuff and a table to sell it on. 72 Jarry E., 1 p.m.

Iranian-American minimal techno DJ Ali Shirazinia (stage name Dubfire) headlines at Piknic Électronik’s second event of the long weekend. Local acts Johnny Trika and V.RO will be opening. Here’s hoping the weather holds. Plaine des Jeux (île Ste-Hélène, ie. Parc Jean-Drapeau), 2 p.m., $16/$18.50

Rain or shine, the indoor closing show for this weekend’s Porchfest is going down at the St-Raymond Community Centre, featuring Aliah Guerra’s jazz/neo-soul, Question Paradise’s post-rock, “downhome acoustic party music” by Eddy Blake and friends and what’s certain to be some solid selections by DJ Paul Cargnello. 5600 Upper Lachine, 5–7 p.m., price unlisted

Erica Taddeo hosts and John St. Godard headlines the holiday Monday edition of Blue Dog’s weekly comedy show There’s Something Funny Going On. See the full line-up here. 3958 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., PWYC, free snacks & drink specials

