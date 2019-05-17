Friday, May 17

Punk rock music festival Pouzza occupies the Quartier des Spectacles tonight and through the weekend-proper (not including holiday Monday), with Against Me!, Andrew W.K., Strung Out, the Planet Smashers, Subb and many, many more acts bringing two days and three nights of sonic mayhem to four concert venues, with free shows scheduled for the outdoor site. Various locations, day tickets $60, three-day pass $125

Over in Sainte Thérèse, the second edition of the Santa Teresa music fest is going down in the satellite town northwest of Montreal over three days. Acts include MGMT, Hubert Lenoir, Kallitechnis, Kroy, Poirier, Radiant Baby, RYAN Playground and more. Note that shuttle service between Montreal and Sainte Thérèse is available ($9 per ride), and public transit is doable (it’s a 20-minute bus ride from Montmorency metro). Various locations in Sainte Thérèse, various prices (per show)

Wes Anderson fans should note that le Marché Noir’s gallery will be screening the director’s entire filmography, in chronological order tonight and through the weekend. 1358 Ontario E., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., price unlisted

Among the notable art shows happening today, the Block Rockers, Embassy MTL and Kebbek Skateboards present an exhibition of vintage boomboxes, BMX, graffiti, photography, skateboards and other media (4257 St-Denis, 8 p.m., free), while Centre Clark presents an enticing group exhibition featuring Hamlet Lavastida, Luc Paradis and Julien Champagne. (5455 de Gaspé #114, 8 p.m., free).

Fetish night KODE welcomes local regular Diskommander along with guest DJ Joff Tekmeister, well-known in the Parisian fetish scene. Proceeds go to safe sex/HIV groups Kontak and ACCM. Studio Notre-Dame (500 Alphonse D. Roy), 10 p.m., $35

If you’re looking for an after-hours party, Homegrown Harvest is teaming up with local label Temple Records to present sets by ex-terrestrial, M. Salaciak and R. Weng. The event is BYOB (no glass). There’s no ATM, so bring cash. Secret Location, 12 a.m., $15/$20

