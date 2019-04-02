The Most Popular Video Slots Games Based on Blockbusters

The movie and showbiz world is on fire in 2019 as everyone has access to their favourite movie stars via social media, and we get quick glimpses of what new releases will be airing at our local cinemas before they even begin filming. As the film industry is so hot and happening right now, it should come as no surprise that the gaming industry has adopted themes based on some of our favourite blockbusters. In fact, we love the idea! So which industry would do best with basing their games on movie blockbusters? Well, the casino industry of course! Online gaming is fast becoming one of the preferred methods of gaming and teaming up with our favourite movies and characters just seems like the right thing to do, especially when it’s such a lucrative industry! So, after much enjoyable research, we found some of the most popular video slots games based on blockbuster and red carpet movie hits.

Rocky

Grab your popcorn and put on the gloves, Rocky is back and this time you get to watch a new rendition of the movie. Playtech, one of the world’s biggest gaming software developers, created a video slots game offering players 25 lines and adjustable coin sizes allowing players with even the tiniest allowance access to the all-time favourite Sylvester Stallone movie; Rocky. The graphics are ahead of their time considering the game is an old release but still a gaming sensation online.

Ted

Do you remember Mark Wahlberg and his beloved teddy bear performance in the 2012 movie “Ted”? Well, since then, Ted has become one of the most popular animated characters. For the big fans of free slots gaming and the adorable Ted, Wink Bingo has developed a special video slot based on the Ted character. If you loved the movie, you will really enjoy the special visuals inspired by it! Check out this Ted slot review and enjoy the game.

Planet of the Apes

Saying the science fiction movie was a massive hit is putting it mildly. Sci-fi fans around the world went ballistic when they heard there was to be a sequel so it’s only natural that there would be a video slots game based on the movie. NetEnt another gaming giant, created Planet of the Apes using the latest gaming technology to power up high definition graphics fit for the modern gamer. Want to know a secret? The Rise of the Planet of the Apes and Dawn of the Planet of the Apes are both featured in this video slot game, all you have to do is activate the bonus feature to witness snippets of the movies.

The Phantom of the Opera

Even the romantics have an opportunity to relive the magic that was the Phantom of the Opera. This video slots has been developed with 243 betways, a different spin on things. And the musical movie displays the characters from one of the world’s most famous movie titles.

Justice League

In this action packed video slots game you get to see the latest Justice League team. Featuring images of Jason Momoa, Gal Gadot and Henry Cavill, both the guys and gals can appreciate the game. The DC movie hit was designed by Playtech and features a free spins bonus round. We wonder what you could unlock here?!

Basic Instinct

Created by iBetSoft, the classic blockbuster movie Basic Instinct has been revived and calls all fans to view the awesome images that have been cut from the movie. As one can imagine, the seductive slots game has been a hit since its release and it gets us in the mood to pull out the old VHR collection!

Psycho

We had to add a horror/thriller to our list and the gruesome slots game is an ideal pick! NextGen went all ‘coastal killer’ on us and recreated one of the eeriest backgrounds to video slots gaming, not that we are complaining. We love the dark theme and the fact that you get Psycho Wilds which unlocks x20 multipliers, that’s some pretty generous game.

Terminator 2

“I’ll be back”, this statement kind of adds new meaning to Arnold’s famous movie quote. The movie did indeed make a comeback when gaming developers thought it would be a hit to bring out the sequel in video gaming form. They weren’t mistaken. Terminator 2 remains one of the most played video slots in the online gaming world and with 243 ways in which you can win, we fully get it. Check out the awesome graphics and the cool characters in this video gaming hit.

Of course there are loads more but we couldn’t fit them all in here. What’s even more exciting than knowing there are more movie themed video slots, is knowing there will be more to come. With 2019 promising some of the greatest movie releases ever witnessed, we wonder which gaming brand will steal the audience and recreate the movie in a gaming form. We look forward to finding out so keep your eyes peeled for more to come!