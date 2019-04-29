Monday, April 29

Nadine Gomez

If you didn’t catch Exarcheia, The Chanting of Birds at its RIDM premiere, you can see it at Cinéma du Parc. The documentary, on one of Athens’ most politically active neighbourhood, was directed by Montreal-based filmmaker Nadine Gomez. 3575 Parc, 2:35 p.m., $13 (youth and seniors discounts available)

It’s the second annual edition of Quebec’s culinary awards gala Les Lauriers at Arsenal this evening. The Joe Beef set and their ilk will be by to pick up their prizes. Tickets are pricey (a bit less if you work in the food and hospitality business). Industry folks and foodies may nonetheless wish to follow the results — while they wait for our Best of MTtL lists, of course. 2020 William, 5 p.m., $175 ($150 for members of the “brigade”)

Diversité artistique Montréal are hosting their second public debate in their series on indigenous arts. This one handles “resisting and deconstructing history” in a discussion moderated by aboriginal social entrepreneur Nadine St-Louis. Ashukan Cultural Space (431 Place Jacques-Cartier), 5 p.m., free

Tonight marks the one-year anniversary of monthly party VOID at la Sotterenea, and the event doubles as a celebration of the end of the school year. DJs include Dromerke, D. Blavatsky and Ginger Breaker. 4873 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., free

