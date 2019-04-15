Monday, April 15

Canyun

The No Name/Sans Nom edition of NDQ’s queer film night fliQs promises a selection of shorts submitted by local members of LGBTQ2 community. 32 Beaubien E., 8 p.m., price unlisted (probably free)

The University of Montreal’s Faculté d’Aménagement is having a vernissage for a Master’s workshop on architecture and climate change in Cuba, in collaboration with students of the Universidad Central Marta Abreu de Santa Clara in that country. 2960 Côte-Ste-Catherine, 5:30 p.m., free

The Académie Végétale and Miel Montréal are hosting a conference on biodiversity and beekeeping at coworking space Esplanade. 6750 l’Esplanade, 6 p.m., free

Quebec City-based one-woman folk band Margaret Tracteur and Chicago’s Jackie Rae Daniels play a show at underground venue Rocket Science Room. 170 Jean-Talon W. #204, 8 p.m., $10/$12

If indie/psych/paisley underground check your boxes, you might want to see Toronto band Canyun, who are playing l’Escogriffe on their Leaving Hollowland tour. Also on board for this show are Hutch Hodges and Palmetto. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., price unlisted

