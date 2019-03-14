Thursday, March 14

The Wooden Sky

Thursday is a big vernissage day in Montreal; here are a couple of recommended art openings this week: Artist Les Ramsay has curated a new exhibition at Projet Pangée entitled The Sun Poured in Like Butterscotch, collecting textured works by seven artists who employed “textile methods of construction like dyeing, staining, sewing, the building of custom supports and the crocheting of ribbons of paint.” (372 Ste-Catherine E. #412, 5:30 p.m.) At Pierre François Ouellete art contemporain, get a first glimpse of Kent Monkman’s The Madhouse, a series of paintings that “reflects on the legacy of colonial institutionalization of Indigenous peoples in Canada.” (963 Rachel E., 6 p.m.)

Inspired by the Canadian Centre for Architecture’s ongoing exhibition Architecture Itself and Other Postmodernist Myths, Polish architect, researcher and author Kuba Snopek will be giving a lecture entitled Meanwhile, in Warsaw, “considering how postmodernisms have been shaped by changing cultural concerns and contingencies” in Eastern Europe and beyond. 1920 Baile (Paul Desmarais Theatre), 6:30 p.m.

At Casa del Popolo tonight there’s a benefit concert for the Native Friendship Centre featuring musical performances by Buffalo Hat Singers, Stella Adjokê, Hazy Montagne Mystique and others as well as film projections by Caroline Monnet and Sub.Media. 4873 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $10 suggested donation

A creative-collaboration app called SSSHAKE has established “communities” in five European cities (or four plus London, technically), and now they’re arriving in Montreal with an event called Tracknart, happening at Ausgang Plaza. Expect an exhibition of work by five artists, live painting, tattooing, projections and music from local DJs. See all the details here. 6524 St-Hubert, 9 p.m., $7/$10

Two Toronto-based indie rock groups are playing at l’Escogriffe tonight, namely the Wooden Sky (who founded Chelsea Records) and Casper Skulls. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $15/$20

