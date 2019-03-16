Saturday, March 16

Molly Nilsson

For one day only, the Bazaar Vintage du Plateau invites connoisseurs and collectors of retro apparel to peruse the goods at Église St-Enfant-Jésus. 5039 St-Dominique, 9 a.m.–4:30 p.m., free entry

Based in Berlin and known for her minimal synth music and Dark Skies Association label, Molly Nilsson returns to town to play Théâtre Fairmount care of POP Montreal, with local opener Bambi Lou (aka dream-pop singer-songwriter Geneva Gleason). 5240 Parc, 9 p.m., $18/$22

Cinéma Moderne is screening Wim Wenders 1987 classic Wings of Desire. The film will be presented in German with English subtitles today and once a week through April 8. 5150 St-Laurent, 9:30 p.m., $11.50

Fluiddd is hosting an afterhours entitled Locale #3. There will be three DJ sets over the course of the night, starting with Blaise Us, followed by 5hryers b2b Hooll and finally Alex Nsta b2b Ael Idaho. The event is BYOB. There will be no ATM on site, so bring cash. Secret Location, 10 p.m.–6 a.m., $7–$22

House of Laureen’s annual drag king competition King of Kingz is taking place at Café Céopatre. Reigning king Charlie Deville will compete against Biggs O’Toole, Mr. Business Casual and Ryder Alnite. 1230 St-Laurent (2nd floor), 10 p.m., $12/PWYC

Two monthly LGBT dance parties are happening tonight: At Bar le Ritz PDB, the hip hop-oriented Cousins welcomes the crew from NYC’s Papi Juice, Pxssy Palace’s Nadine Artois and residents Nino Brown and Tati au Miel (179 Jean-Talon W., 10:30 p.m., $10). Meanwhile at le Belmont, Mec Plus Ultra residents Franz and Diskommander invite party people into their Neon Circus, featuring acrobats, a kissing booth and great tunes (4483 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $6 + free drink before 11 p.m./$10 after).

