REVIEW: Homeshake, Helium

Homeshake, Helium (Royal Mountain)

Montrealer Peter Sagar’s profile has been on a gradual rise with his Homeshake project, but all the while his music has been gradually stripped down to the basics, so even though anticipation for this one was high, it’s a bit too subdued to be considered any sort of next-level breakthrough. If the goal here is incredibly intimate Sade-meets-Mile End bedroom pop with nothing extraneous or unnecessary, then he’s inching his way closer: his falsetto barely registers over some basic synth lines and drum patterns, although even with just a few elements, the R&B hooks click. 7/10 Trial Track: “Just Like My”