Friday, March 15

Expect a little chaos in the streets today, for a good cause: Students around the world are skipping school or staging walk-outs to demand action on climate change, with planned demonstrations happening at Dawson (10 a.m.), Université de Montréal (10:30 p.m.), McGill and Concordia (12 p.m.) and beyond. For more, click here.

Local stationary and letterpress shop Baltic Club is having a weekend-long warehouse sale. A bunch of slightly defective posters are on sale super cheap and all regular stock is 15% off. 5752 St-Laurent, 11 a.m.—5 p.m.

Press Start Coop presents Hip Hop as Resistance, an event exploring and discussing “the role of hip hop in movements for racial justice, and hip hop’s existence as a method of creative expression for marginalized (people),” featuring local hip hop artists, who will perform as well as participate in the discussion. Bâtiment 7 (1900 le Ber #201), 5:30–9 p.m., free

Formerly known as Dirty Beaches (and once based in Montreal), musician and film composer Alex Zhang Hungtai has shifted his creative focus to improvised music and free jazz in recent years. See what he’s up to when he returns to Montreal tonight, with openers Feu St-Antoine (aka Essaie Pas’s Pierre Guerineau) and duo Saudade, at la Vitrola. 4602 St-Laurent, 9:30 p.m., $12/$15

It’s the third anniversary of Groove Nation, and to mark the occasion they’ve got Poirier, KYOU and Sativa playing tropical, afrobeat and dancehall. 410 Rachel E., 10 p.m., $10

Regular club event Step Aside is bringing DJ Max Daigle to Maison2109 along with Dylan Gagné and Miraa. Expect boogie, italo-disco, protohouse and Brazilian sounds. 2109 Bleury, 10 p.m., $7

