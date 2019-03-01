Friday, Mar. 1

Signor Benedick the Moor

As part of Montréal en lumière, the 9th annual edition of the Mondial des Cidres is on today through Sunday. Ongoing activities over the weekend include the Grand Tasting, where Quebec cider producers present their products, accompanied by chefs, mixologists and cheesemakers. Radio-Canada show Les Chefs! will also be doing live broadcasting of culinary demonstrations. There will also be bouchées prepared with cider on site by local chefs for all three days. Complexe Desjardins (150 St-Catherine W.), Tonight: 5 p.m.–9 p.m., Sat: 12 p.m.–12 a.m., Sun: 11 a.m.–4 a.m., $20–$65 (some free events)

The third edition of feminist event Not Your Babe Fest started yesterday at Katacombes and runs through Sunday. There will be a photo exhibit by three women photographers, live music all three days, and a series of workshops on a range of topics including consent, self defence and creating an inclusive music industry. A full programme is available on the Facebook event page. 1635 St-Laurent, 5 p.m., $21.14 (weekend passes available)

Dears singer Murray Lightburn has released a second solo record called Hear Me Now, and it’s earning a lot of fanfare from fans and critics. Tonight he plays Bar le Ritz accompanied by a string quartet, rhythm section and back-up singers, with opener Cedric Noel. 179 Jean-Talon W., 8 p.m., $13/$15

California producer/rapper Signor Benedick the Moor (aka Christian A. McLaurin) has been compared to “Danny Brown rapping over super theory-based Renaissance music,” and if that piques your interest you might want to check him out tonight at la Sotterenea. He’s got some cool local openers, too, namely Hua Li and Yao Gui Cave. 4848 St-Laurent, 9:30 p.m., $10/PWYC (no one turned away for lack of funds)

Underground event organizers Rumeurs and EchoisOne are putting on an all-nighter in honour of Nuit Blanche (which is happening tomorrow night). Enfants Malins, Ricardo Rocco, Ēmikkē, J.P. Mêtis and Leëf are on the line-up. Secret Location, 11 p.m.–7 a.m., $20

